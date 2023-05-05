Peter Dutton's about to face a new by-election test with another retiring Liberal MP

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton will face another test of the coalition’s popularity at an upcoming by-election triggered by the announcement of retiring Liberal Stuart Robert.





Mr Robert on Saturday morning announced he would retire from politics, saying he wanted to focus on family after 16 years in politics.



He used his retirement statement to call for a more civil federal parliament.





"I do fear division has well and truly entrenched itself in the current parliament," Mr Robert said. "A kinder and gentler parliament it is not."



Mr Robert's retirement will trigger a federal by-election in the seat of Fadden in Queensland.





It will be another test for the federal opposition, who lost the Aston by-election in Victoria earlier this year.





The loss of the once-safe Liberal seat of Aston was considered a major blow to the coalition. It saw a government win a seat off the opposition at a by-election for the first time in more than 100 years.



