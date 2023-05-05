Politics

Peter Dutton's about to face a new by-election test with another retiring Liberal MP

A by-election will be triggered in the Queensland seat of Fadden following the retirement of Liberal MP Stuart Robert.

Copy of 2 WAY WEBSITE HEADER (6).jpg

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton (left) will face another test of the coalition’s popularity at an upcoming by-election triggered by the announcement of retiring Liberal Stuart Robert. Source: AAP

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton will face another test of the coalition’s popularity at an upcoming by-election triggered by the announcement of retiring Liberal Stuart Robert.

Mr Robert on Saturday morning announced he would retire from politics, saying he wanted to focus on family after 16 years in politics.
READ MORE

Liberal 'stubborn position' on the Voice prompted Wyatt's resignation

He used his retirement statement to call for a more civil federal parliament.

"I do fear division has well and truly entrenched itself in the current parliament," Mr Robert said. "A kinder and gentler parliament it is not."
Mr Robert's retirement will trigger a federal by-election in the seat of Fadden in Queensland.

It will be another test for the federal opposition, who lost the Aston by-election in Victoria earlier this year.

The loss of the once-safe Liberal seat of Aston
was considered a major blow to the coalition. It saw a government win a seat off the opposition at a by-election for the first time in more than 100 years.

The latest Resolve Strategic poll, published by the Nine newspapers, showed Mr Dutton's personal approval rating fall from minus 11 to minus 28, the lowest figure since he became opposition leader.
Share
2 min read
Published 6 May 2023 8:57am
Source: AAP, SBS

Recommended for you

Teenage girl standing on a boat in the ocean, facing away from the camera

Why a childhood holiday was the most meaningful event of Anna's life

Life

A woman walking in front of a grey house with a dark grey fence.

Routine rental inspections aren't about making your bed. Here's what you need to know

Life

Cars driving along a highway.

Why drivers in this state may have to sit a new test before renewing their licence

Australia

A woman wearing a white t-shirt, black jacket and standing outside.

Georgina had a full hysterectomy, and underwent menopause in her 30s. She blames this device

Australia

Children holding large presents walking up the front lawn of a house towards a letterbox with balloons on it and a girl with her mum waiting for the guests.

How much would you spend on a present for your child's classmate's birthday?

Life

A woman writes in a notebook next to an open laptop

Australian universities have banned students from parts of India. Shashi is one of them

World

A man and a woman running along a beach.

The reason you might not be the age you think you are

Life

Two adults and a small child standing outside the Sydney Opera House

My grandparents waited six years for a parent visa. Today, they'd wait up to 50

Immigration