Politics

The seat of Aston has never been held by a woman. Labor's Mary Doyle is about to change that

Labor's victory in the Melbourne electorate is the first time in over 100 years that the government has won a seat from the Opposition in a by-election.

ASTON BY ELECTION Mary Doyle Labor

MP-elect Mary Doyle (left) and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles celebrate during a Labor Party by-election function. Source: AAP / JULIAN SMITH/AAPIMAGE

Key Points
  • Labor won Saturday's Aston by-election.
  • Mary Doyle would be the first woman to hold the seat.
  • The by-election loss has been described as a 'disaster' for the Liberal party.
Federal Labor's newest MP says she is humbled and honoured to have claimed a historic victory and has vowed to always put her community first.

Mary Doyle unexpectedly won the eastern Melbourne electorate of Aston on Saturday, marking the first time a government party has won a seat from the Opposition in a by-election in more than 100 years. She's also the first woman to hold the seat since its creation in 1984.

Ms Doyle promised to hit the ground running.

"I promise to every single one of you, whether you voted for me or not, I will always listen," the breast cancer survivor and former unionist said on Sunday.

"I will always do the best I can for this area and I will always put locals first."
READ MORE

Most young women don’t see politics as an equal space for diverse backgrounds, survey finds

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Ms Doyle would make a difference to her local community.

"Mary Doyle's compassion, dignity and just common decency really shone through during the campaign," he said, standing alongside his newest caucus member.

Mr Albanese said Australians had conflict fatigue and wanted the government to get things done, as he accused Opposition leader Peter Dutton of being obstructionist.

"Just as he is saying no to all of the policies that are being put forward, Australians said no to him and the people of Aston said no to him," he said.

The Opposition's candidate for Aston, Roshena Campbell, conceded defeat on Saturday night as the former Liberal stronghold turned red under a more than 6 per cent swing to Ms Doyle.

Will Peter Dutton lose the Liberal leadership?

The Aston by-election was widely considered to be an early test of
Mr Dutton's leadership
.

While he has taken responsibility for the loss, he's vowed to fight on, saying he leads a united team.

"I can tell you it makes me more determined to rebuild this party and be in a winning position by 2025," Mr Dutton told the ABC's Insiders program on Sunday.

"Now, the question is how we rebuild from here, the policies that we have, the brand rebuilding that we need to do in Victoria and it is a very significant issue for us."

"I can tell you it makes me more determined to rebuild this party and be in a winning position by 2025."
READ MORE

When Kym got involved in politics, she never imagined she'd be told to 'smile more'

Mr Dutton argued state issues also played into the loss, given the dominance of the state Labor government, while noting that Melbourne seats had always been tough for the Liberals to win.

"Obviously, the difficulties for us in Victoria haven't germinated in Aston over the course of the last five weeks," he said.

"Even back to 2013, with all of my predecessors, Victoria is the one state that we have never held a majority of seats in and there are huge issues at a state level as well."

As the result of the by-election became clear on Saturday night, Federal Liberal MP Keith Wolahan issued a plea to his party to come together.

He also stood by Mr Dutton's leadership, adding: "I saw good and bad leaders in the most trying of circumstances and he has all the qualities of a good leader."
READ MORE

Peter Dutton promises to target 'forgotten Australians' after elevation to Liberal leadership

His comments were backed by fellow Victorian and senator Jane Hume, who said she "cannot imagine there would be any mood in the party room for (a change of leader)".

"There is no doubt this is a blow but he is a leader with a solid team behind him," she told the ABC.

Aston was held by the Liberals on a 2.8 per cent margin after former minister and outgoing member Alan Tudge suffered a large swing against him in 2022 election. The by-election was triggered when he quit politics in February.

Other candidates for the seat were Angelica Di Camillo (Greens), Owen Miller (Fusion) and Maya Tesa (independent).
Share
4 min read
Published 1 April 2023 10:17pm
Updated 2 April 2023 2:46pm
Source: AAP, SBS
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

Water pouring onto clothes inside a top loading washing machine.

'We have to wash mindfully': Shima wants you to do less laundry. This is why

Environment

A man with grey hair wearign a black suit and blue striped tie.

What could a prison visit from Australia's new UK high commissioner mean for Julian Assange?

Politics

Daylight savings clocks changing

What the end of daylight saving could mean for your sleeping habits

Health

Barnaby Joyce and Pauline Hanson

Pauline Hanson and Barnaby Joyce launch Voice to Parliament No vote campaign

Politics

Cheng Lei pictured with her partner, Nick Coyle at a dinner

'Really difficult': Cheng Lei's partner opens up about emotional toll of ongoing verdict delays

Asia Pacific

A man and two girls pose on a street at night.

Why more than a million people are flocking to this one Sydney suburb

Life

An image of a jar of money, labelled 'retirement' overlaid on an image of London and dollar and pound symbols.

Ever worked in the UK? You could be eligible for thousands of dollars in retirement

Immigration

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and Liberal candidate Roshena Campbell take questions from reporters.

High stakes for Peter Dutton in Aston byelection

Politics