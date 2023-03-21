When Kym got involved in politics, she never imagined she'd be told to 'smile more'

Key Points Greens candidate Kym Chapple says two men have told her she should "smile more" in campaign posters.

Ms Chapple said it was "disappointing" for female candidates to have voters focus on their appearance.

She believes comments like this are an example of everyday sexism faced by women in politics.

Kym Chapple became involved in politics years ago, with the goal of advocating for causes she cares about and setting a positive example for her two young daughters.





Now, she is highlighting "everyday sexism", and says women in politics are too often judged on their appearances, rather than their policies or performance.





Ms Chapple is a Randwick City Councillor and Greens candidate for Maroubra in this Saturday's NSW election. She says she was talking to voters during pre-polling on Saturday when she had two conversations with men who told her she should "smile more".





"In the morning a man approached me, and said: 'you really should have smiled more in your photo, that's not a great photo of you', and I thought 'well, there's always going to be someone who comes up and does that'," she said.





"But later in the morning I had basically exactly the same conversation with another older guy, and I thought ... that just can't actually be what we're still doing to women in politics."



Ms Chapple told SBS News it was "disappointing" to have constituents focus on her appearance and photograph, rather than her policies or the issues she is trying to highlight.





She said while she has worked "in and around politics for many years" and has heard many other women experience similar judgement, this was the first time she had had voters directly comment to her about her appearance.





She believes her male counterparts do not experience the same scrutiny.





"I did think that in the year 2023 a woman could run for office without having comments on her appearance or whether the photo was a good photo or not," she said.





"I have heard many women be told they should be smiling more, be told their presentation wasn't right, they'd be more credible if they wore more makeup, things like this.





"I have worked with male politicians for many many years, and I don't think any one of them has ever been told to smile more."



'An example of everyday sexism'

While she does not believe the comments were made with any malice, Ms Chapple says rhetoric around women needing to smile is an example of everyday sexism.





"(These comments) may not be intended poorly, but they are an example of everyday sexism; approaching women as their surface, their presentation, their exterior, and not as people who have a substantive contribution to make to our political world," she said.



Kym Chapple hopes to set a positive example for her two young daughters through her work in politics. Source: Supplied / Kim Chapple / Mark Bond "What about the policies? What about what we want to do in the world? Do you care about your local area, do you care about the world you're leaving your kids? Isn't that a bit more important than what I look like?"





She says people from more marginalised backgrounds or with physical differences often face harsher judgement.





"For people who have facial difference, or disabilities, or are different races, or otherwise look different ... it makes it even harder for a diversity of people out there to be physically represented and feel like they're going to be judged on what they bring to the table, not what they look like."



Holsworthy candidate targeted in smear campaign

In the electorate of Holsworthy, Liberal candidate Tina Ayyad has been targeted in a racist smear campaign ahead of the state election.





Pamphlets designed in the style of campaign promotional material have been distributed around the electorate featuring images Ms Ayyad's name and image.



NSW Liberal candidate for Holsworthy Tina Ayyad has been targeted in a racist smear campaign ahead of the state election. Source: AAP / Gaye Gerard The pamphlets contain false statements about her Muslim faith, background, and her husband, Liverpool Mayor Peter Mannoun.





Ms Ayyad told 9News she had received support from residents.





"They do condemn the racist material, racist propaganda that has been floating around," she said.





"It is not right, it is not the Australian way, it doesn't belong in our community."



