Phone voting? Here's how to cast your ballot in the federal election if you catch COVID-19

As the federal election campaign enters its final days, some Australians might be wondering how to cast their vote if they contract COVID-19 and can't attend a polling booth on Saturday.





This year, legislation was passed to allow for COVID-affected voters to cast a telephone vote. Phone voting is also available to those who are blind or have low vision, or who are working in Antarctica.





But when it comes to COVID-affected voters, there are caveats for what the Australian Electorate Commission (AEC) is calling an "emergency measure".





Here's what you need to know:



Who's eligble for COVID-19 phone voting?

Up until the evening of Wednesday 18 May, before election day on 21 May, the AEC asks COVID-affected Australians who can't get to a polling place to apply for a postal vote.





Telephone voting for the election will only be available for voters who test positive for COVID-19 from 6.01pm on Tuesday 17 May.





The AEC says while people will be able to register online to vote via phone from 6.01pm on Wednesday, the service won't be available to take votes until Thursday.





The AEC says this is an emergency measure that should only be undertaken as a last resort.





"Telephone voting should only be a last resort. Prior to this date, voters who are isolating due to coronavirus can apply for a postal ballot," the commission said.





"Given the situation that we have now across all states and territories, and close contact rules being no longer, we're really just talking about COVID-positive voters," AEC spokesperson Evan Ekin-Smyth told SBS News.



"People who don't have COVID-19 can all come out and vote using the normal voting options: in-person on the day, in-person through a two-week early voting period (from 9 May), or by casting a postal vote.





"So it's only available for COVID-positive voters on Thursday, Friday and election day itself who have not already cast a vote in the early voting period."



How will it work?

Mr Ekin-Smyth said the AEC aims to provide information directly to those COVID-affected voters who require phone voting through health authorities.





"People might receive a text message or an email if they've gone and registered their positive COVID-19 test with health authorities. And they'll provide any information they need," he said.





Telephone voting is a two-step process: a call to register, and a call to vote.





"That [first] call will be all about marking you off the electoral roll, and you will also be asked to choose a unique code for your second call," Mr Ekin-Smyth said.





"Your second call will be to cast a vote."





He said the two-call system is designed to provide anonymity and preserve the-all important secret ballot - a key aspect of Australian democracy.



If eligible, there are a few steps for people casting their vote over the phone to follow.





Voters must register on the AEC website, providing personal details and evidence of being a coronavirus-affected voter.





They must declare they have not already voted, and have been required to isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19. Voters will choose a PIN and be provided with a registration number.





The voter must then call the call centre when telephone voting becomes available for them.





The call centre operator will undertake security checks and will mark the ballot paper in accordance with the voter's instructions.





The ballot paper is placed in an envelope marked with the voter's electorate, and the time and date on which the vote was cast.





The voter's name will not be put on the envelope or given to the phone operator, ensuring a secret ballot.





The envelopes are sorted and forwarded to the appropriate division to be counted four days after polling day.





Results of telephone votes are published in a separate vote collection point, effectively counting as their own polling place.



Who else can access telephone voting?

Voters who are blind or have low vision can also cast their vote through the AEC's telephone service.





Mr Ekin-Smyth said the dual-registration service is very similar, with voters having access to candidate lists for the House of Representatives and the Senate in a range of formats prior to the call.





"We'll have a priority queue for Australians who are blind or have low vision to make sure that they have that level of convenience to be able to cast their vote in a very swift manner," he said.





More information will be available on the AEC website.





The service will also be available for Australians who are working in Antarctica or are on a ship that is in transit to or from the Antarctic, this election.



How will the service be supervised?

Like all forms of voting, Mr Ekin-Smyth said telephone voting will be supervised and open to party and candidate-appointed "scrutineers" to monitor the process.





"This is a really important transparency measure that we have for all forms of voting, so those things will be built into the service as well," he said.





Finally, he offered a warning to COVID-affected voters: "it won't necessarily be smooth".





"This is a late-breaking measure. We'll have thousands of operators and we'll be endeavouring to cater for the scale that we need to, but people may have to wait a little while on the phone, and we're being pretty clear about that."



