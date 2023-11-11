Ports across Australia impacted as major operator tackles cybersecurity breach

Key Points A cyber security incident at DP World Australia is still to be resolved.

The logistics company closed its Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Fremantle port operations after detecting the breach on Friday.



The federal government is helping coordinate the port operator's response, with Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil taking to social media to say the Australian Cyber Security Centre was also providing technical advice.





DP World Australia says it is working around the clock to restore normal operations.



"The company took immediate action, including disconnecting their internet connectivity, which stopped any ongoing unauthorised access to their network," it said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.





"This has also resulted in key systems, which underpin operations at their Australian ports, to not function normally."



It said the action was necessary to contain the incident and minimise the impact on workers, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders.





As a result, landside access to the impacted ports has also been restricted.



