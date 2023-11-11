Australia

Ports across Australia impacted as major operator tackles cybersecurity breach

DP World Australia says it is continuing to deal with a cybersecurity incident that has shut down operations around the country.

Port operations of DP World in Sydney.

DP World Australia says it has detected and is working to contain a cybersecurity incident. Source: AAP / Dan Himbrechts

Key Points
  • A cyber security incident at DP World Australia is still to be resolved.
  • DP World Australia says it is working around the clock to restore normal operations.
  • Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said the Australian Cyber Security Centre was also providing technical advice.
A shutdown triggered by a
cyber security incident
at major ports operator DP World Australia is still to be resolved.

The logistics company closed its Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Fremantle port operations after detecting the breach on Friday.
The federal government is helping coordinate the port operator's response, with Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil taking to social media to say the Australian Cyber Security Centre was also providing technical advice.

DP World Australia says it is working around the clock to restore normal operations.
"The company took immediate action, including disconnecting their internet connectivity, which stopped any ongoing unauthorised access to their network," it said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

"This has also resulted in key systems, which underpin operations at their Australian ports, to not function normally."
READ MORE

Skeeve is a convicted hacker. Here's what he thinks Australia lacks in cyber security

It said the action was necessary to contain the incident and minimise the impact on workers, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders.

As a result, landside access to the impacted ports has also been restricted.

"DP World Australia is collaborating closely with government and private sector stakeholders to ensure that sensitive inbound freight can be prioritised and retrieved," it said.
2 min read
Published 11 November 2023 8:05pm
Source: AAP

