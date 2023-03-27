Press freedom under scrutiny as Daniel Andrews travels to China with no Australian media

Key Points Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has travelled to China on a four-day trip to attract Chinese students to the state.

But he's drawn criticism over failing to invite Australian media to accompany him on the trip.

Advocates say they are "disturbed" by the decision, saying it is in the public interest for media to be present.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is facing backlash from free press advocates over failing to invite Australian media on his trip to China this week.





Peter Greste , chair and spokesperson of the Alliance for Journalists' Freedom, condemned the state leader's decision to exclude the press, saying it is "hardly inappropriate in a democracy".





The premier left on Monday night on a four-day visit and will visit Beijing, Jiangsu and Sichuan provinces, in an attempt to attract Chinese international students to Victoria.





It will make him the first Australian leader to visit China since the AUKUS deal was inked amid mounting tensions between the two countries.





"It's hard to imagine a foreign trip that could be more important for an Australian premier than to Beijing, particularly at a time when relations are so critical and so much in flux."



Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews visited Beijing in 2015. Source: Twitter / Daniel Andrews "A lot can happen, a lot could come out of this particular trip."





Professor Greste was imprisoned for 13 months in Egypt while employed as a journalist at Al Jazeera in 2013 after being convicted of spreading false news and aiding the Muslim Brotherhood group. He was sentenced to seven years in jail but was later deported to Australia in February 2016.





He said it's not "a very good look" that Mr Andrews is travelling without independent press.





On Sunday, when it was revealed Mr Andrews was heading to China, he said the trip was not "very picture-friendly".





"There’s no big events. We’re not doing tours. It’s back-to-back meetings. That’s why we won’t be bringing the media with us," he told the media.





China currently has jailed the highest number of journalists in the world according to a 2022 report from Reporters Without Borders with 110 currently imprisoned.





Professor Greste said he hoped Chinese-born Australian journalist Cheng Lei and author Yang Hengjun, who are among those imprisoned in China, were at the "very top of the premier's agenda".



"I expect that they will make the point that press freedom is an essential part of the way that we do business. Now, it's very difficult to make that point if you haven't got any journalists travelling with you."





While he did not name Ms Lei and Mr Hengjun, Mr Andrews said he won't be raising "deeply sensitive matters" with the Chinese government.





"I just want to make it very clear, that would not be something that I would raise because they are deeply sensitive matters," Mr Andrews said.





"Some things are absolutely appropriate to raise. Other things you need to be very careful [about] when you are the leader of a sub-sovereign state."



China-born Australian citizen Cheng Lei has been detained in China since August 2020. Credit: Vaughn Ridley/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Ge Australia's media union, the Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance said it was "disturbed" by Mr Andrews' decision "not to invite media to accompany him on his visit to China".





"There is a clear public interest for journalists to report on an official, taxpayer-funded visit to another nation," president Karen Percy said.





“The presence of journalists ensures transparency and accountability, and Mr Andrews’ reported reasons for his decision not to invite media on the trip lack basis.



“Mr Andrews should revisit this decision to demonstrate that his government is not afraid of journalistic scrutiny and that it supports press freedom."





The trip comes two years after the former Morrison government tore up Victoria's agreement with Beijing, which was classified as part of China's global Belt and Road infrastructure strategy.





The agreement, made in 2019, was designed to increase the participation of Chinese companies in Victoria's infrastructure program and promoted cooperation of Victorian businesses in China.





Assistant trade minister Tim Ayres is also scheduled to travel to China this week separately to discuss energy and trade at Bo'ao Forum for Asia dialogue.





SBS News understands there will likely be no Australian press on the trip due to resourcing issues.



