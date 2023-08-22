Prime Minister Albanese to announce date Australians head to polls for Voice Referendum

Key Points Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will announce the date for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum next Wednesday.

The date favoured for the national vote to change the constitution is October 14.

The Prime Minister will name the date for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum in Adelaide next Wednesday, highlighting South Australia as a must win state for the Yes campaign.





The date favoured for the national vote to change the constitution is October 14, sandwiched between sporting events, and outside school holidays. It's also before the wet season sets in and prevents some Indigenous communities from being able to easily cast a vote.





For the referendum to succeed it needs an absolute majority, and a majority of states to back it.



Australians will be asked whether they want to enshrine the Voice into the constitution.





In full, the question will be "A proposed law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this alteration?"





The Voice would be an advisory body made up of Indigenous people, which would provide input for policy-makers on issues particularly impacting their communities.





Parliament would not be obliged to follow its advice, and the body would not have the power to veto laws. Indigenous people would also be recognised as Australia's First Peoples in the constitution.



Just eight of 44 referendums held in Australia have passed, each needing both an overall majority and a majority in most states.





All Australians aged 18 and over are required to get onto the electoral roll and, like federal elections, must vote in referendums.



