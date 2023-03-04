Progress Shark: What's the future for WorldPride's unlikely mascot?

Key Points A 10 metre-long model of a great white shark dressed in the Progress Pride flag, has been dubbed Progress Shark.

The museum wanted to taken part in Sydney WorldPride, a 17 day long festival celebrating the LGBTIQ+ community.

Progress Shark has been dubbed WorldPride's unofficial mascot.

On Tuesday 7 February the Australian Museum unveiled what would become one of Sydney WorldPride and Mardi Gras' biggest attractions, Progress Shark.





The natural history museum in Sydney wanted to take part in the festivities and much like a shark itself, seized its opportunity.





It had been displaying a model of a 10-metre long great white shark at its entrance for months to promote its Sharks exhibit. Looking looking for a way to celebrate the LGBTIQ+ festival , the museum’s pride committee settled on turning the super-sized shark into what is now known as Progress Shark.





"The final idea was to cover it in a giant Progress and Pride flag swimsuit. And then the rest is history," Australian Museum’s public affairs director Amanda Farrar told SBS News.



These three performers were among the many to gather outside the Australian Museum to capture a photo with Progress Shark. Source: SBS News / Cameron Watts The museum is about 300 metres from Mardi Gras' Oxford St home and Ms Farrrar said it was important it gave back to the community that surrounds it. Not just inside, as their WorldPride programming has, but by putting something outward facing for everyone to enjoy.





And it didn't take long for the public to enjoy it.





Progress Shark became a viral sensation, racking up thousands of followers on Instagram, being reported on by media outlets around the world and inspiring countless memes.



I'm terrified of sharks but not this one though Progress Shark fan

Before long, Progress Shark was dubbed the mascot of WorldPride.





SBS News spoke to Mardi Gras-goers outside the Australian Museum, many who were from overseas and who came by to get a picture with Progress Shark. One fan described it as "the most famous shark in the world".





"I'm terrified of sharks but not this one though," another selfie taker said.





It seemed being compared to a great white brought joy to some photo takers, who revelled in being thought of as "feisty".



What's next for Progress Shark?

As WorldPride comes to an end on Sunday 5 March, some are calling for Progress Shark to become a permanent fixture.





"Please Australian Museum, please keep it," pleaded one parade participant.





Another Mardi Gras attendee said, "progress should always stick around".





Despite the pleas from WorldPride attendees, it seems Progress Shark's reign won't last forever, as the sculpture itself is only up until the end of April, with the Progress flag likely to come down earlier.



But as a concession, Ms Farrar has told SBS News that while WorldPride is ending, Progress Shark will stick around for a couple more weeks.





"If you miss him, you can always find him through the course of the next few weeks."



