Progress Shark: What's the future for WorldPride's unlikely mascot?

Ahead of Sydney WorldPride, the Australian Museum unveiled what would become an unofficial mascot. But what happens when the festival comes to an end?

A large model of a great white shark outside with a mutlicoloured flag draped over it.

This super-sized great white shark model has become a sensation at Sydney WorldPride. Source: SBS News / Cameron Watts

Key Points
  • A 10 metre-long model of a great white shark dressed in the Progress Pride flag, has been dubbed Progress Shark.
  • The museum wanted to taken part in Sydney WorldPride, a 17 day long festival celebrating the LGBTIQ+ community.
  • Progress Shark has been dubbed WorldPride's unofficial mascot.
On Tuesday 7 February the Australian Museum unveiled what would become one of Sydney WorldPride and Mardi Gras' biggest attractions, Progress Shark.

The natural history museum in Sydney wanted to take part in the festivities and much like a shark itself, seized its opportunity.

It had been displaying a model of a 10-metre long great white shark at its entrance for months to promote its Sharks exhibit. Looking looking for a way to celebrate
the LGBTIQ+ festival
, the museum’s pride committee settled on turning the super-sized shark into what is now known as Progress Shark.

"The final idea was to cover it in a giant
Progress and Pride flag
swimsuit. And then the rest is history," Australian Museum’s public affairs director Amanda Farrar told SBS News.
Three colourfully dressed performers posing in front of a rainbow-coloured shark model
These three performers were among the many to gather outside the Australian Museum to capture a photo with Progress Shark. Source: SBS News / Cameron Watts
The museum is about 300 metres from
Mardi Gras'
Oxford St home and Ms Farrrar said it was important it gave back to the community that surrounds it. Not just inside, as their WorldPride programming has, but by putting something outward facing for everyone to enjoy.

And it didn't take long for the public to enjoy it.

Progress Shark became a viral sensation, racking up thousands of followers on Instagram, being reported on by media outlets around the world and inspiring countless memes.
I'm terrified of sharks but not this one though
Progress Shark fan
Before long, Progress Shark was dubbed the mascot of WorldPride.

SBS News spoke to Mardi Gras-goers outside the Australian Museum, many who were from overseas and who came by to get a picture with Progress Shark. One fan described it as "the most famous shark in the world".

"I'm terrified of sharks but not this one though," another selfie taker said.

It seemed being compared to a great white brought joy to some photo takers, who revelled in being thought of as "feisty".

What's next for Progress Shark?

As WorldPride comes to an end on Sunday 5 March, some are calling for Progress Shark to become a permanent fixture.

"Please Australian Museum, please keep it," pleaded one parade participant.

Another Mardi Gras attendee said, "progress should always stick around".

Despite the pleas from WorldPride attendees, it seems Progress Shark's reign won't last forever, as the sculpture itself is only up until the end of April, with the Progress flag likely to come down earlier.
But as a concession, Ms Farrar has told SBS News that while WorldPride is ending, Progress Shark will stick around for a couple more weeks.

"If you miss him, you can always find him through the course of the next few weeks."

Physically Progress Shark may come down but the memories of this quirky icon will linger.
Published 4 March 2023 at 12:19pm
By Cameron Watts
