Protesters march through Newtown chanting 'Hail Mary' during World Pride

Key Points NSW Police have confirmed an unauthorised protest took placed in Newtown on Friday night.

Videos circulating online show a group of mostly men reciting Hail Mary and the Lord's Prayer.

Newtown is one of Sydney's LGBTIQ+ hubs, and has hosted a series of events for World Pride.

NSW Police have confirmed an unauthorised protest took place on the streets of Newtown on Friday night, after videos circulated online showing a group of men walking through the streets reciting the Lord's Prayer and Hail Mary.





It comes as Sydney marks the second weekend of World Pride, which celebrates the queer community on an international level through parades, festivals and other cultural activities.





Newtown is one of Sydney's most prominent LGBTIQ+ hubs, with the inner west suburb hosting a series of Pride events throughout the month.





NSW Police confirmed the protest took place, but did not comment on whether it was anti-LGBTIQ+ in nature.





"About 8pm this evening (Friday 3 March 2023), officers attached to Inner West Police Area Command, along with specialist police resources attended King Street, Newtown, in relation to unauthorised protest activity," NSW Police said in a statement.



"Police spoke with a group of about 30 people who marched along the footpath on King Street, Newtown, before dispersing just before 9pm.





"No arrests were made."





Jenny Leong, Member for Newtown, described the scenes as "disgraceful", and claimed the protesters were part of a Christian Lives Matter group.



"Disgraceful scenes on King Street and Enmore Rd last night," she wrote on Twitter.





"Our Newtown community wears with pride our diversity - and we celebrate difference. Fascism is not welcome on our streets. There is no place for aggressive, threatening and violent acts of discrimination and hatred."





NSW Police said they could not comment on the nature of the group.





"While we won't comment on specific individuals, or groups, the community can be assured we continue to monitor activities and will take action where appropriate."



Charlie Bakhos, who runs the Christian Lives Matter group, also shared footage of the group on social media.





"Huge turnout with the boys praying powerful rosary in Newtown tonight," he wrote on Instagram.





On Saturday, he also shared footage of a "rosary crusade" outside St Mary's Cathedral, and said "400 plus" men had shown up.





"The persecution of our faith is uniting so many to turn to prayer and unity against this agenda," he wrote on Instagram.





"Let's continue praying for Australia and conversion of lost souls."





He later said he had not organised the protest and was not in attendance.





