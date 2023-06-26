Putin sends message to mercenaries after Wagner mutiny. Here’s what he said

Russia's President Vladimir Putin warns that fighters employed by the mercenary group Wagner could join the military or leave for Belarus after the group carried out an armed revolt over the weekend.





"Today you have the possibility to continue serving Russia by entering into a contract with the ministry of defence or other law enforcement agencies, or to return to your family and close ones... Whoever wants to can go to Belarus," Mr Putin said.





“I made steps to avoid large bloodshed. This needed time including letting those who made a mistake change their mind and see the consequences this will lead to,” the president added.





He made no mention of mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led the mutiny.



The Wagner Group is a Russian paramilitary organisation that has been a key military component of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, well known for its offensive on the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.





Over the weekend, the mercenary fighters surged most of the way to Moscow in what Mr Prigozhin called a "march for justice" after claiming the Russian military killed 30 of his fighters in a missile strike on a Wagner camp. He has not provided evidence of these claims.





The mercenaries reportedly captured key Russian military strongholds in the Russian cities of Rostov and Voronezh before Mr Prigozhin turned his forces around after striking a deal with President Putin, the details of which are still unknown.



Yevgeny Prigozhin is now claiming the one-day mutiny had been intended not to overthrow Russia's government but to register a protest over what he said was its ineffectual conduct of the war in Ukraine.





In his first public comments since ending the mutiny late on Saturday, he said Wagner stopped its advance towards Moscow at the moment when they realised that they would have to confront waiting Russian troops, saying “we did not want to shed Russian blood."





Regarding a military order that Wagner fighters place themselves under the control of Russia's Defence Ministry, he said fewer than 2 per cent of Wagner's men have signed up so far.



Russian intelligence services were investigating whether Western spy agencies played a role in the aborted mutiny, the TASS news agency quoted Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Monday.





President Joe Biden said on Monday that the brief uprising was part of a struggle within the Russian system and that the United States and its allies were not involved in it.



"We made clear we were not involved, we had nothing to do with this," Mr Biden said in his first comments on the Wagner uprising.



