Wagner troops turn back from Moscow to avoid 'spilling blood', chief to move to Belarus

Key Points Wagner Group troops have turned back from their "march for justice" on Moscow.

The mercenaries' boss Yevgeny Prigozhin will move to Belarus as part of a deal with Russia authorities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Wagner revolt exposed "chaos" in Russia.

Heavily armed Russian mercenaries who advanced most of the way to Moscow have begun turning back, de-escalating a major challenge to President Vladimir Putin's grip on power, in a move their leader said would avoid bloodshed.





Yevgeny Prigozhin, a former Putin ally and founder of the Wagner army, said his men reached within 200 km of the capital. Earlier, Moscow deployed soldiers in preparation for their arrival and told residents to avoid going out.





The Wagner fighters captured the city of Rostov-on-Don , hundreds of kilometres to the south, before racing in convoy through the country, transporting tanks and armoured trucks and smashing through barricades set up to stop them, video showed.





On Saturday night, Wagner fighters loaded tanks on trailers and began withdrawing from the Rostov military headquarters they had seized, a Reuters witness said.



"In 24 hours we got to within 200 km of Moscow. In this time we did not spill a single drop of our fighters' blood," Mr Prigozhin, dressed in full combat uniform at an undisclosed location, said in a video.





"Understanding ... that Russian blood will be spilled on one side, we are turning our columns around and going back to field camps as planned."





Reuters could not independently verify how far Mr Prigozhin's mercenaries had reached. Video earlier showed convoys of Wagner vehicles less than 500 km from Moscow.





The office of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said the decision to halt further movement of Wagner fighters across Russia was brokered by him, with Mr Putin's approval, in return for guarantees for their safety. His office did not give further details.





Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said under the deal, Mr Prigozhin would move to Belarus.





He said the criminal case that had been opened against Mr Prigozhin for armed mutiny would be dropped, and that the Wagner fighters who had taken part in his "march for justice" would not face any action, in recognition of their previous service to Russia.



Mr Peskov declined to say whether any concessions had been made to Mr Prigozhin, other than guarantees of safety for him - something he said Mr Putin had given his word to vouch for - and for Wagner troops, to persuade him to withdraw all his forces.





Wagner's lightning insurrection appeared to develop with little pushback from Russia's regular armed forces, raising questions about Mr Putin's grip on power in the nuclear-armed nation even after the abrupt halt to Wagner's advance.





Earlier, Mr Prigozhin said that what he called a "march for justice" was intended to remove corrupt and incompetent Russian commanders he blames for botching the war in Ukraine.





In a televised address from the Kremlin, Mr Putin earlier said the Wagner rebellion put Russia's very existence under threat.





"We are fighting for the lives and security of our people, for our sovereignty and independence, for the right to remain Russia, a state with a thousand-year history," he said, vowing punishment for those who "prepared an armed insurrection".



Yevgeny Prigozhin is the owner of the Wagner Group military company. Source: AAP / AP

Wagner revolt exposed Russian 'chaos'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Wagner revolt, which sparked a flurry of high-level calls between Western leaders, exposed chaos in Russia.





"Today the world can see that the masters of Russia control nothing. And that means nothing. Simply complete chaos. An absence of any predictability," he said in his nightly video address.





Video obtained by Reuters showed troop carriers and two flatbed trucks each carrying a tank driving 50 km beyond the town of Voronezh, more than half way to Moscow.





A helicopter fired on them near Voronezh, where a fuel depot exploded in a fireball shortly after a helicopter flew by, video footage obtained by Reuters showed.



The fighters led by Mr Prigozhin, a former convict, include thousands of ex-prisoners recruited from Russian jails.





His men fought the bloodiest battles of the 16-month Ukraine war, including the protracted battle for the eastern city of Bakhmut. He railed for months against the regular army's top brass, accusing generals of incompetence and of withholding ammunition from his fighters.





This month, he defied orders to sign a contract placing his troops under the command of Russia's defence ministry.





He launched the apparent mutiny on Friday after alleging that the military had killed many of his fighters in an air strike. The defence ministry denied this.





He said he had captured the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District without firing a shot in Rostov, which serves as the main rear logistical hub for Russia's entire invasion force in Ukraine.



LISTEN TO Nuclear deployment concerns as Wagner withdraws from Bakhmut SBS News 26/05/2023 06:24 Play

Western capitals said they were closely following the situation in nuclear-armed Russia. US President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of France, Germany and Britain, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to G7 counterparts.





"This represents the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times," Britain's defence ministry said.





The insurrection risked leaving Russia's invasion force in Ukraine in disarray, just as Kyiv is launching its strongest counteroffensive since the war began in February last year.



