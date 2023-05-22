Australia

Stan Grant challenges media to do better, steps down from Q+A after racist abuse

Stan Grant, in his final Q+A appearance, invoked the Wiradjuri concept of Yindyamarra to challenge the media and address the online hate he and his family endured.

Stan Grant on stage at a writers festival, talking to an audience.

Stan Grant has stepped down from his role as host of Q+A in a column in which he said he felt disappointed and dispirited. Source: Getty / Andrew Guo

Key Points
  • Stan Grant has challenged media to do better, invoking Wiradjuri concept of Yindyamarra.
  • He has stepped away from media roles due to racist abuse and lack of support.
  • ABC staff have rallied in support of Grant.
In his final Q+A "for a while" host Stan Grant gave viewers an insight into the Wiradjuri concept of Yindyamarra and challenged the media to do better.

On Friday in an emotional column for the ABC Grant announced he would be stepping aside from his media roles after Monday's Q+A, citing the racist abuse directed at him and his family and lack of support from the ABC.

On Monday's Q+A, he hosted a panel of five first-time politicians, Labor's Michelle Ananda-Rajah, Liberal Zoe McKenzie, Independent Senator David Pocock, Tammy Tyrrell, from the Jacquie Lambie Network and Greens MP Max Chandler-Mather.
And while the first audience question was to all the panel members, it was about the online hate that Grant has been subjected to and what needs to happen to stop hate speech, hate culture, and hate acceptance from continuing?

The panellists all gave heart-felt responses about looking out for one another and the need to do better, but Grant waited until his closing remarks to answer.

"I am down right now but I'll get back up and you can come at me again - and I'll meet you with the love of my people," he said.
Stan Grant at Sydney Festival The Vigil
Stan Grant participates in a 'Reclaim' performance during The Vigil on the eve of Australia Day at Barangaroo Reserve. Source: AAP / Paul Braven
"Don't mistake our love for weakness, it is our strength.

"We have never stopped loving and fighting for justice and truth."

Grant thanked those who had sent messages of support.

And he had a message for those who had abused him and members of his family.
"If your aim was to hurt, well you've succeeded - and I'm sorry," he said.

"Yindyamarra means I'm not just responsible for what I do, but for what you do. It is what it means to be Wiradjuri. It is the core of my being. It is respect ... that comes from the earth we are born into from God, Biame."

In a column for the ABC on Friday, Grant criticised the broadcaster for failing to publicly support him throughout his ordeal.
On Monday's program Grant challenged members of the media to ask whether they were truly honouring a world worth living in.

"Too often we are the poison in the bloodstream of our society," he said.

"I fear the media does not have the love or the language to speak to the gentle spirits of our land.

"I need a break from the media, I feel like I'm part of the problem and I need to ask myself how or if I can do it better."
ABC staff holding placards in support of Stan Grant
People participated in a rally in support of Former ABC Q&A Host Stan Grant in Sydney on Monday, 22 May. Source: AAP / Flavio Brancaleone
ABC staff rallied outside offices in Sydney and Melbourne on Monday after the renowned broadcaster said the abuse had accelerated following his critical remarks about the monarchy's role in colonialism and he had had enough.

"It's really hard to see him struggling and that he's had to cop the racism and the disgusting filth that has been put online," daughter Lowanna Grant told the Sydney rally.

"I'm so grateful for everyone here today supporting him ... and all other First Nations journalists."
The ABC promised to review its response to racism affecting staff, in line with a recommendation from its internal Indigenous advisory committee.

ABC managing director David Anderson on Sunday apologised for failing to publicly support Grant.

"The ABC endeavours to support its staff in the unfortunate moments when there is external abuse directed at them," he said.
In an email to staff, Mr Anderson said anti-ABC reporting from some commercial media outlets had been "sustained and vitriolic".

"This has real-world consequences for ABC presenters and journalists who are personally attacked and vilified," he wrote.

Patricia Karvelas will step in as host of Q+A.
