Indigenous ABC staff lead protest against racism in solidarity with Stan Grant

Key Points ABC employees have walked-out on Monday afternoon in solidarity of Stan Grant.

ABC Managing Director apologised to Grant for him feeling unsupported by the broadcaster.

Grant announced his decision to leave Q&A on Friday after the persistent racism he faced intensified.

Hundreds walked out of the ABC's inner-Sydney headquarters on Monday afternoon in solidarity with Wiradjuri journalist Stan Grant Jr.





Grant announced his decision to step away from his role as host of the broadcaster's flagship program Q&A on Friday, citing persistent racial abuse.





ABC staffers walked out of Sydney headquarters, Melbourne, Canberra and other locations in support.





Managing Director David Anderson apologised to Grant on Sunday and said he would take a recommendation from the ABC's Bonner Committee to launch a probe into how the public broadcaster deals with racism.





Members of Grant's family were in attendance, with ex-wife and host of NITV's Living Black Karla Grant and daughter Lowanna addressing the crowd.





While Grant is in Melbourne ahead of his last hosting of the program, the Sydney action was led by ABC's Head of Indigenous News Suzanne Dredge.





She told NITV she hoped it sent a "really clear message" that "racism directed at First Nations journalists" will no longer be tolerated.





“This is a pivotal moment in the industry and it is important everybody stands up," she said.





“We need to have more First Nations journalists in the media industry. Not just at the ABC and SBS, we need mob in mainstream media. Without us, our stories aren’t told and our voices are silent.





“We need to have mob in leadership positions, who are editors, who can help shape the stories that we tell across the country, Without that we’re not going to see enough change."





The Wiradjuri woman acknowledged Grant's impressive 40-year career and his influence on young First Nations journalists.





“He is a testament to what so many of our young Blak journos will become in the future but it is so important that they feel like they’re in a culturally safe space and that they can do their job without personal attacks and dealing with racism daily," she said.





"It’s just not ok."



'We could have done better by him': ABC News boss

Grant's friend and colleague, ABC Director of News Justin Stevens spoke to the crowd, apologising for the broadcaster's role in Grant's decision.





"The abuse that he copped for doing his job was abhorrent and egregious and needs to stop," said Stevens.





"I am incredibly sorry that he felt let down by our organisation, we could have done better by him, by defending him. We will do all we can to make up for it from this moment.





"We care deeply about him."





Stevens also said that "no one should be vilified for doing their job".



Director of News Justin Stevens speaking to the crowd outside of the ABC. Credit: NITV

'The poison that is online racism'

Luritja and Arrernte man and ABC journalist Ryan Liddle, who has worked closely with Grant also took to the street.





"It is a really tough time for us to see one of our strongest, one of our boldest and brightest to be struck down by the poison that is online racism, online bullying," he said.



We need our media operators to do better and we need our social media branches to do better as well. They need to be on monitoring online racism, there needs to be better systems in place to make sure that it doesn’t come to this.





Former head of Indigenous Employment at the ABC, Wakka Wakka and Mununjali woman, Phillipa McDermott was one former employee who showed support.





"I've been working in the media for a long time, I don't anymore, but I've worked here. I know what goes on with racism in the media," she said.





"It's a really difficult workplace issue, as well as a human issue. I want Stan and other people to know we hear them, we see them and we're here for them."



ABC Head of Indigenous News, Suzanne Dredge speaking to the crowd. Credit: NITV McDermott said she hopes it doesn't stop good people from joining the industry.





"I hope it isn't going to mean that people don't want to keep doing the great work that they do, it has stopped a lot of people from doing that in the past. But that is what the trolls want, they want to silence us," she said.





"We need to stay strong and stay together. We need our non-diverse colleagues as well to support us - which is what is happening here today as well."





Other prominent ABC presenters, Radio National presenter Patricia Karvelas, 7:30 host Sarah Ferguson, and host of Insiders David Speers took to Twitter to voice their support.





First Nations Media Australia CEO Shane Hearn said the targeting and harassment of First Nations journalists was an "issued that demands immediate attention".





Hearn said a collective effort is needed to "ensure the safety and well-being of all journalists, regardless of their background".





" As we enter a referendum year, it becomes even more critical to engage in truth-telling. It may be uncomfortable for some, but it is necessary for progress," he said.





"We must create an environment where everyone's voice can be heard without fear of racism silencing their truth."



An 'institutional failure"

In his column published by the ABC, Grant called out the racism he experienced after appearing as a guest for the coronation coverage, after saying the Crown represented invasion, dispossession, child removal and massacres.





The Wiradjuri man said the media had since distorted and lied about his contributions and painted him as "hate-filled".





He also slammed the ABC for their silence, saying no producers or executives had "uttered one word of public support". He described it as an "institutional failure".





Stevens also released a statement saying the abuse had become "particularly virulent" since Grant's appearance on the Coronation program.



Stan Grant announced he was stepping down from his role as host of Q&A in a column in which he said he felt disappointed and dispirited. Source: Getty On Sunday, ABC managing director David Anderson apologised to Grant via an email to ABC staff.





Mr Anderson said there is an intention from the broadcaster to review how they respond to racism towards staff, saying the reporting from some commercial outlets had been "sustained and vitriolic".





"How the ABC supports people in these moments is important," he wrote.





"Stan Grant has stated that he has not felt publicly supported. For this, I apologise to Stan.





"The ABC endeavours to support its staff in the unfortunate moments when there is external abuse directed at them."



