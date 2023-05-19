Stan Grant walks away from Q+A, citing racial abuse and the ABC's 'institutional failure'

Respected Wiradjuri journalist Stan Grant has announced his departure from the ABC's flagship program Q+A in response to the racism he has suffered after the broadcaster's coronation coverage.





In a heartfelt column, published by the ABC, Grant said people in the media lied and distorted what he said during the coverage.



As a panellist on the ABC's hour-long program titled: ‘The Coronation: A discussion about the Monarchy in 2023’, Grant said the crown represents invasion, dispossession, the removal of children and massacres.





“It [the coronation] holds weight for First Nations people, because that Crown put a weight on us, and we are still dealing with that,” he said during the panel.





Grant says the media has since depicted him as “hate filled”.





“They have accused me of maligning Australia,” he wrote.





“Nothing could be further from the truth. My ancestors would not allow me to be filled with hate.





“I speak truth with love, I offer Yindyamarra.”



No support from the ABC

Stan Grant said that no ABC producers or executives had refuted what was written about him, calling it an "institutional failure".





"I am writing this because no one at the ABC — whose producers invited me onto their coronation coverage as a guest — has uttered one word of public support," he wrote.





"Not one ABC executive has publicly refuted the lies written or spoken about me. I don't hold any individual responsible; this is an institutional failure."



Grant did, however, acknowledge his friendship with Director of News, Justin Stevens.





"He has been a support and a comfort. He is trying to change an organisation that has its own legacy of racism," he said.





"But he knows I am disappointed. I am dispirited."





Stevens issued a statement responding to Grant stepping away, in which he admits Grant had been subject to "grotesque racist abuse".





"This has become particularly virulent since he appeared as part of the ABC’s Coronation coverage," he wrote.



"Stan is one of Australia’s best and most respected journalists and broadcasters.





"The ABC stands by him and condemns the attacks directed towards him."





Stevens said any threats made to Stan Grant will be referred to the police.





"Any complaints, criticism – or vitriol – regarding the coverage should be directed to me, not to him," Stevens said.





Monday night will be Grant's last time hosting the network's flagship program Q+A. He announced a temporary leave of absence with no set return date.





Grant leaves the chair not yet a year into the position, having been appointed in July of 2022 .

