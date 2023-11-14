Australia

Queensland set to ban five dog breeds, owners to face jail time for serious attacks

Five breeds of dog, including the pit bull terrier, are expected to be banned, and owners held criminally responsible for attacks, under laws to be tabled when Queensland's parliament resumes.

A dog with a heavy metal chain tied to its collar sits in the dirt

Queensland's crackdown on violent dogs comes after several attacks in April left three people hospitalised. Source: AAP / RSPCA / PR Image

Five breeds of dog, including the pit bull terrier, are expected to be banned in the legislation, which also includes a new offence with jail time of up to five years for serious attacks, and a state-wide requirement for all dogs to be effectively controlled in public places.

The legislation is the result of a consultation on dog ownership held earlier this year following several attacks in April that left three people hospitalised.

The government gave Queenslanders until August 24 to respond to community consultation into a crackdown on irresponsible dog owners and maintaining community safety from dangerous dogs.

Agriculture Minister Mark Furner has previously said the state needs to catch up with other jurisdictions to improve community safety.

"Queensland is the only state in the nation that does not have a measure dealing with jail time for those serious deaths or injury to a person as a result of a serious dog attack."

Furner said earlier this year that a grandfather period for people who own those dogs prior to the legislation passing will allow them to keep the animal.
Published 14 November 2023 11:11am
