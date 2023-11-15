'Deed, not breed': Why these animal groups say dog bans don't work

Key Points Dogo Argentinos, Fila Brasileiros, Japanese Tosas, pit bulls and Perro de Presa Canarios are banned in some states.

Queensland also wants to ban them but the RSPCA says breed specific legislation does not reduce dog attacks.

The Australia Veterinary Association says unsocialised dogs are more likely to show aggressive behaviour.

In an attempt to reduce dog attacks, Queensland is considering banning five dog breeds but some animal experts say simply prohibiting certain dogs isn't the answer.





The Australian Veterinary Association (AVA) and the RSPCA disagree with the Queensland government's proposed legislation . Both say there are better ways of reducing risks to humans.



People in Queensland are set to be banned from owning the Dogo Argentino, Fila Brasileiro, Japanese Tosa, American pit bull terrier or pit bull terrier and Perro de Presa Canario or Presa Canario.





Many states already have their own bans on these breeds and Commonwealth law prohibits the importation of them into Australia, referring to them as "dangerous dog breeds".



Breed not the issue: animal groups

Rachel Woodrow, from the RSPCA (QLD) said breed does not make a dog any more friendly, or any more dangerous, than another.





A report by the AVA stated "a number of studies have been undertaken in the past decade that clearly question the proposition that certain breeds are inherently more aggressive than others".





It said this was for a number of reasons. Firstly, it said breed on its own was not an effective indicator of aggression in dogs and secondly, neither DNA nor a dog’s appearance are 100 per cent accurate methods of determining a dogs breed.



The Australian Veterinary Association says breed is not the major determining factor in whether or not a dog may display aggressive behaviour. Source: Getty / FreshSplash The report suggested the number of animals that would need to be removed from a community to have a meaningful impact on hospital admissions was "so high that the removal of any one breed would have negligible impact".





It also said many dog owners who desired the breeds that were often the target of bans would likely substitute it for another breed of dog of similar size, strength and perception of aggressive tendencies.





President of the AVA's Australian Veterinary Behavioural Medicine special interest group Isabelle Resch said "breed-specific approaches to dog regulation are not effective as they do not protect the public by reducing dog bite incidents".



Aggressive dogs

Research done at the Sydney Children's Hospital showed pit bulls were responsible for a little over 10 per cent of the dog-inflicted injuries on children admitted to the hospital between 2011 and 2020.





Attacks by labradors made up 8.5 per cent of the dog-related admissions, rottweilers 6.8 per cent and bulldogs and border collies 6 per cent each.





However the RSPCA points out that breeds involved in attacks can often be inaccurately reported and presented.



The hospital admissions data also does not take into account whether certain breeds of dogs are more common in Australia or not.





The survey did reveal that 49 per cent of incidents had involved the child's family pet, leading researchers who worked on the study to warn parents, especially of young children, to be vigilant.





"It’s not the nature of the dog, but the nature of the incident that is the issue, stepping on a tail, or getting too close or pulling ears,” said Dr Pouria Moradi.



Factors that can result in dogs biting

The AVA's Resch said dog bites were the result of complex behaviour caused by the interaction of genetic factors, the learning and experience of the dog, pain and medical issues and the external environment they lived in.



Fila Brasileiros are among the breeds that are banned from being imported to Australia and banned in some states. Source: Getty / olgagorovenko “There is a significant gap in community knowledge about how to live alongside and interact with animals, particularly dogs," she said.





"This lack of understanding can lead to unsafe interactions and increase the risk of dog attacks."





As well as the behaviour of the person who has been attacked, the RSPCA lists another four interacting factors that determine a dogs individual tendency to bite, these are heredity, early experience, socialisation and training as well as health.



Dog training not only teaches dogs obedience but can educate people about how to be responsible dog owners. Source: Getty / Westend61 "For any preventative strategy to be successful, it needs to address all factors as well as provide mechanisms to protect the community as a whole," the RSPCA's Rachel Woodrow said.



Alternative methods to reduce dog attacks

Woodrow said unsocialised dogs were more likely to show aggressive behaviour, so socialising and training them from a young age was "imperative".





She said the occurrence of dog attacks could be reduced through people, especially children, being educated about dog behaviour and bite prevention.



" This includes watching the dog’s body language to see if they give consent for the interaction, and understanding the signs that mean they are enjoying it and want it to continue," she said.



