Pampering Pets: I’ve spent $150,000 on accessories for my dog Coco

Insight spoke to guests who prioritise their pets and make personal and financial sacrifices to ensure their furry friends are happy and healthy. Watch Pet Prices Tuesday, August 2 from 8:30pm on SBS or SBS On Demand.





When I bought Coco, I never knew how much joy she would bring to my life.





Coco, who is now seven, is a peekapoo - a cross between a poodle and a pekingese.





Advertisement

About five years ago, I decided to open an Instagram account for her. At the time, she had roughly ten accessories. As I was new to the dog world and never knew how big the dog community was. I wasn’t aware of all the accessories, clothes, and gourmet food available for dogs.





I decided to use Instagram to shop and purchase cute outfits for Coco. I started posting her dressed up and noticed that our follower count grew. It was clear people loved to see Coco dressed up in designer clothing and accessories.



Coco and her wardrobe Over the years, I have accumulated over 1000 pieces of clothing and accessories, worth about $150,000, for Coco.. While some things are sponsored and sent to us for free, I purchased many items for Coco.





Every few months, I go through Coco’s belongings and pack up boxes of toys, unopened food, accessories, etc. and donate them to rescue groups.





I always like for Coco to be dressed in the best of the best and there is no price tag that I put on that. If I see something in a store or online that I love for Coco, I don’t think twice and will purchase it. However, when it comes to buying myself a pair of shoes or clothing, I cannot always justify the purchase.



Coco in her Lamborghini Aventador When Coco is not zooming around Sydney in her pink $500 Lamborghini Aventador with personalised plates or dressing up, she is like a normal dog who likes to play, sleep and eat.





Coco has various designer pieces in her wardrobe from high-end fashion houses such as Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Tiffany & Co., Versace, Gucci and Valentino, to name a few. We also love to wear matching outfits.





Coco also has a wardrobe full of tutus and is known on Instagram for her tutu Tuesdays, her lavish pawties and her extensive wardrobe.



Coco on Tutu Tuesdays In 2021, Coco was awarded Australia’s Top Dog and in 2019, she was named Sydney’s Top Dog. She is used to media attention and has made various appearances on TV, in magazines and newspapers.





Every year I like to host a pawty for Coco with her furiends. These pawties cost me around $3,000 to $7,000 a year and don’t include the sponsored products that businesses provide for her pawty day.





Even though I know that Coco doesn’t appreciate or recognise the effort or money I spend on her pawties, it brings me joy and happiness when I bring people together in a social setting to celebrate Coco. I have met so many amazing people through Instagram who have become great friends.



Coco at her seventh birthday At the end of the day, I understand that Coco is just a dog and I do not think she is the same as a human child. Her time with me is limited to up to 15 years and I like to make the most of it by giving Coco whatever I can. Whether it be love, playtime, cuddles, or spoiling her with treats and experiences or buying her clothing and accessories.





I never force her into doing anything she doesn’t want to do and would not feel comfortable doing so.





Some people do not always agree with my purchases or how much I spoil Coco, but she brings so much happiness to my life and we humans can learn a lot from dogs.





Dogs are so loyal, great listeners, they love unconditionally - why don’t they deserve to be loved back?





Everyone is entitled to their opinion, which is the reason why I do not take negative comments to heart.



