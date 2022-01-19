Insight is Australia's leading forum for debate and powerful first-person stories offering a unique perspective on the way we live.Have a story or comment? Contact Insight
Insight, hosted by Kumi Taguchi, explores topics from open relationships to living with endometriosis, technology at school and so much more. We hear first-hand from those closest to the issue.
Suicide is one of the leading causes of death for new mums. Why is this happening?
Motherhood wasn’t what Emily and Amy expected it to be, and different challenges saw their mental health deteriorate. Data shows suicide is still one of the leading causes of death in Australia for new mothers, but experts are concerned that the data, and Australia’s postnatal care, could mean many more mums are unknowingly falling through the cracks.