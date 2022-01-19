insight
Insight
Insight
Insight Series

10 seasons available

TV Show - News and Current Affairs

Insight, hosted by Kumi Taguchi, explores topics from open relationships to living with endometriosis, technology at school and so much more. We hear first-hand from those closest to the issue.
Australians are becoming increasingly unhappy. Why?

Cancer and chemotherapy: 'Being told to stay positive isn't what I wanted to hear'

'Paradigm shift': The pre-emptive therapy exciting autism researchers

The Pursuit Of Happiness

Can we be happier? Or is the pursuit of happiness just a recipe for disappointment? Insight hears from experts, as well as people who have tried to make their lives more joyful, to ask if we can increase our day-to-day happiness – and if we should even try. Watch Tuesday February 22 at 8:30pm.

02:54
'I felt guilty for not feeling positive'

Mental Health

02:01
How to be a psychologist with clinical depression

Mental Health

02:44
Why I won’t be a babysitter to my grandkids

'I was in shock': Jacki on what she didn't expect when diagnosed with an autoimmune disease

Emergency, NICU and joy: mum of premature baby shares her story

Why I didn’t hesitate to give my brother my kidney

Health

How sex caused this woman to lose her memory

Amnesia: 'my father forgot me and moved on with a new family'

Here's why memories come flooding back when you visit places from your past

Relationships

Long-term relationships: How do couples overcome the odds and make it work?

Why do we find making new friends so hard as adults?

'We were in the trenches': The reality of having a kid with cancer during COVID-19

COVID-19

11 min read
Mental Health

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death for new mums. Why is this happening?

Motherhood wasn’t what Emily and Amy expected it to be, and different challenges saw their mental health deteriorate. Data shows suicide is still one of the leading causes of death in Australia for new mothers, but experts are concerned that the data, and Australia’s postnatal care, could mean many more mums are unknowingly falling through the cracks.

Read and watch this story

2 min read
Arts

