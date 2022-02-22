About Insight

Insight first went to air in 1995 and has since been a mainstay of SBS current affairs programming.





It began as a national current affairs program dealing primarily with Australian issues. The program later shifted to its current format with in-studio guests and an audience.

Over the years the show has won numerous awards, including the All Media Walkley Award for the episode, Young Mob, a special Insight program that aired in 2013.

The subjects discussed on Insight are many and varied. From covering topics from coercive control to getting diagnosed with ADHD as an adult to the secrets behind a long-lasting relationship. The Insight team didn’t shy away from taboo topics either, from hoarders, to open relationships to women who drink too much.

Insight, hosted by Kumi Taguchi, is Australia's leading forum for powerful first-person stories offering a unique perspective on the way we live.

Keen to join the conversation?

Do you want to be part of the discussion and join an Insight record? Insight aims to include a range of backgrounds, ages and perspectives in our studio audience. If you want to be involved, register