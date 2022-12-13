Queensland siege: Shot police officer 'overwhelmed' by support after surgery

Key Points On Monday, two police officers were killed and two injured in a shootout at a rural Queensland property.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carrol said investigators will look at the killers' possible extremist links.

One of the men appears to have made posts on conspiracy forums, including claims high-profile shootings were hoaxes.

One of the surviving officers from the Queensland police shooting tragedy says his thoughts are with the grieving families of his colleagues.





Constable Randall Kirk is recovering in hospital from surgery after he was shot in the leg and said he feels overwhelmed by the support from the general public.





Two of his fellow officers were shot dead after being ambushed at a property in rural Queensland on Monday night.





In a statement released on behalf of the Queensland Police Union on Wednesday, Constable Kirk said he feels "a little sore" but otherwise fine.





"My main thoughts are with the other police families at this awful time. It means a lot to know the community cares for us all," Constable Kirk said.





"My wife and I have a young family and would appreciate privacy as we come to terms with this."





Constable Kirk is expecting a baby with his partner, Bree, next month. The couple said they are grateful to be together for this "important moment".



Constables Matthew Arnold (right) and Rachel McCrow were responding to a call for a missing person when confronted by a "hail of gunshots" at a remote Queensland property. Source: Supplied / Queensland Police His health updates come as police investigate whether the two murdered officers were lured to a rural property by killers with links to extremist online communities.





Constables Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29, along with 58-year-old resident Alan Dare were gunned down at Wieambilla, in the western Darling Downs region.





Their killers - former school principal Nathaniel Train, his brother Gareth and sister-in-law Stacey - died in a firefight with heavily armed tactical officers later that night.



Constable Kirk and fellow constable Keeley Brough managed to escape.





Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said investigators would look at the killers' possible extremist links after a series of posts under the name of Gareth Train were uncovered on conspiracy theory forums.





The posts include references to anti-vaccine sentiments and claims high-profile shootings were hoaxes or false-flag operations.





"It's very difficult at the moment for us to reason with what has happened, there are no obvious reasons," Commissioner Carroll told ABC's 7.30 program on Tuesday night.



"But within the next few days and the next few weeks, I have no doubt that we will come back ... [with] some insight into what we believe took place."





Commissioner Carroll said every possible motivation for the killings was being looked at, including whether it was a premeditated attack on the officers.





"Some of the stuff that's online from these people, we will investigate what they have been doing not only in recent weeks but in recent years, who they've been interacting with ... their online presence, every aspect of this will be thorough," she said.





The police commissioner described the deadly shooting as "senseless and callous".



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese echoed her sentiments as he paid tribute to the slain constables and Mr Dare.





"This is not a price that anyone who puts on the uniform should ever pay. We can never count the true cost," he said on Tuesday.



