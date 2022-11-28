Rainbow flag-bearing protester halts play during World Cup match

A protester took to the pitch during the 2022 FIFA World Cup match between Uruguay and Portugal causing play to be halted.





The man was carrying a rainbow flag, and wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the messages "Save Ukraine" on the front and "Respect for Iranian Women" on the back.





The Group H match in Lusail City, Qatar was halted for five minutes on Tuesday morning while officials detained the protester.



The incident occurred during the second half of the game at Lusail Stadium, which Portugal won 2-0. Source: Getty / picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I Security officials chased the protester down and the flag was dropped on the field before he was escorted away.





The referee picked up the flag and left it on the touchline, where it stayed for a few moments before a worker came and collected it.





The spectator was ushered away through a tunnel. It was not clear if the protester faced any charges or had been detained by police.



In the first week of the tournament in Qatar, seven European teams lost the battle to wear multi-coloured 'One Love' armbands - aimed at promoting diversity and inclusion - during World Cup matches.





Under a FIFA edict, the captains would have received yellow cards if they wore the armbands during games.





Fans also complained they were not allowed to bring items with rainbow colours , a symbol of LGBTIQ+ rights, into the stadiums of the conservative Islamic emirate.



Qatar's laws against same-sex sexual relations and treatment of LGBTIQ+ people were flashpoints in the run-up to the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East.





The Gulf state has said everyone was welcome, including LGBTIQ+ fans, but that visitors should respect the nation's culture.





