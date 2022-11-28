Sport

Rainbow flag-bearing protester halts play during World Cup match

A man carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with messages of support for Ukraine and Iranian women took to the pitch during the Portugal v Uruguay game.

A protester ran onto the pitch during the World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay at Lusail Stadium, Qatar, on 28 November. Source: Getty / Marc Atkins

A protester took to the pitch during the
2022 FIFA World Cup
match between Uruguay and Portugal causing play to be halted.

The man was carrying a rainbow flag, and wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the messages "Save Ukraine" on the front and "Respect for Iranian Women" on the back.

The Group H match in Lusail City, Qatar was halted for five minutes on Tuesday morning while officials detained the protester.
Security officials chased the protester down and the flag was dropped on the field before he was escorted away.

The referee picked up the flag and left it on the touchline, where it stayed for a few moments before a worker came and collected it.

The spectator was ushered away through a tunnel. It was not clear if the protester faced any charges or had been detained by police.
READ MORE

10 things you probably don’t know about Qatar

In the first week of the tournament in Qatar, seven European teams lost the battle to wear
multi-coloured 'One Love' armbands
- aimed at promoting diversity and inclusion - during World Cup matches.

Under a FIFA edict, the captains would have received yellow cards if they wore the armbands during games.

Fans also complained they were
not allowed to bring items with rainbow colours
, a symbol of LGBTIQ+ rights, into the stadiums of the conservative Islamic emirate.
Qatar's laws against
same-sex sexual relations
and treatment of LGBTIQ+ people were flashpoints in the run-up to the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East.

The Gulf state has said everyone was welcome, including LGBTIQ+ fans, but that visitors should respect the nation's culture.

Watch every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, live, free and exclusive on SBS.
2 min read
Published 29 November 2022 at 7:44am, updated 2 hours ago at 8:45am
Source: SBS, AAP
