Fears for future of migrant workers in Qatar on eve of 2022 World Cup

Final preparations are being made for the soccer World Cup which starts on 20 November when Qatar faces Ecuador. Credit: Keita Iijima/AP
Published 16 November 2022 at 3:09pm
By Ben Lewis
Presented by Ben Lewis
Source: SBS News
When tens of thousands of football fans attend the first match of the FIFA World Cup on Sunday, they’ll do so in a stadium built by migrant labourers. Qatar’s human rights record has come under intense scrutiny since it was awarded the rights to host the tournament. While labour and humanitarian groups acknowledge progress has been made when it comes to worker safety in the Gulf country, there are concerns about the future.
