Australia

'Ready for change': Linda Burney unveils draft date for Indigenous voice referendum

Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney says the referendum on the Indigenous voice to parliament could be held as early as August.

Linda Burney

Linda Burney said the legislation would be scrutinised by a parliamentary committee once it is introduced. Source: AAP

KEY POINTS
  • Ms Burney said the "yes" campaign would likely begin in late February.
  • The legislation would be scrutinised by a parliamentary committee once it is introduced.
  • The government will seek to have the legislation pass through parliament in May
Australians could be heading to the polls as early as August to vote on whether an Indigenous voice to parliament should be constitutionally enshrined.

Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney told The Sydney Morning Herald the government plans to introduce legislation to parliament in March to set up the referendum.

Ms Burney said the "yes" campaign would likely begin in late February.
READ MORE

Anthony Albanese firms up timetable for Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum

"Once that all mobilises, I think we're going to have a country that's ready for change," she said.

Ms Burney said the legislation would be scrutinised by a parliamentary committee once it is introduced.

The government will seek to have the legislation pass through parliament in May, which could allow a vote to be held as early as August or as late as November.
READ MORE

Australia had a chance to recognise First Nations peoples in the constitution 20 years ago. Why didn't we?

Last year, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the draft question for voters would be: "Do you support an alteration to the constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voice?"

Mr Albanese has reiterated he believes the question regarding whether a voice should be enshrined in the constitution should be a "simple" yes or no referendum.

The Nationals have announced they will not support the referendum despite a split within the party, with Calare MP Andrew Gee breaking away as an independent to support the campaign.

The Liberals under Peter Dutton have not yet formed a position on the referendum, with the opposition leader repeatedly calling on the government to release more detail about the form the voice will take.
Share
2 min read
Published 1 January 2023 at 10:51am
Source: AAP, SBS

Recommended for you

A teacher made toys for her class based on their drawings

Australia

'Visas in three days' for teachers and nurses who want to come to Australia

Immigration

These two women travelled to every country in the world but kept one thing secret

Life

Why this mum doesn't buy her children Christmas presents

Australia

Conspiracies, off-grid living and tributes: What emerged after police officers, neighbour killed

Australia

An Australian family was expecting biscuits and lollies in a Christmas parcel. Inside, they found a skull

World

Former deputy prime minister hospitalised after downing entire bowl of sakau 'out of respect'

Politics

Behrouz Boochani was told he would never set foot in Australia. He just did

Immigration