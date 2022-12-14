World

Reigning champions France to face off against Argentina in 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Les Bleus defeated Morocco 2-0 in their semi-final, dashing the African side's hopes of being the first nation from the continent to make the final in the tournament's history.

Composite image of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is striving to take home his first World Cup, while France star Kylian Mbappe and his team are hoping to retain their title. Source: Getty

Highlights
  • France has qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup final after defeating Morocco 2-0 in their semi-final.
  • France are the reigning World Cup champions, after taking home the title in 2018.
  • Morocco will now take on Croatia for third place.
Defending champions France have secured their place in the
2022 FIFA World Cup final
after defeating Morocco 2-0 in their semi-final.

Theo Hernández scored the first goal just five minutes in, while substitute Randal Kolo Muani followed it up just 44 seconds after coming on as a substitute in the 79th minute.

The loss marks the end of a dream run for Morocco, dashing the team's hopes of becoming the first African nation to make the final in the tournament's history.
France are the first team to reach back-to-back finals since Brazil in 2002.

The reigning champions will now face off against Argentina to retain their title, while
Morocco will take on Croatia for third place.
A list of teams that have won the men's World Cup
Brazil have won the men's World Cup a record five times
The 2022 FIFA World Cup final will be played on Monday, 19 December from 2am (AEDT).

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

1 min read
Published 15 December 2022 at 7:54am, updated 2 hours ago at 8:44am
Source: SBS News
