When is the World Cup final and how can I watch it in Australia?

Key points The FIFA World Cup final will be played at 2am Monday 19 December AEDT.

It will be the 64th match of the tournament, which has involved 32 teams.

The match will be played on Qatar's national day.

The final match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be played on early on the morning of Monday 19 December (AEDT) at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.





The match will kick off at 2am (AEDT).





Australia's east coast is eight hours ahead of Qatar, which will be hosting the final at 6pm local time on 18 December, the country's national day.





In the previous tournament, 1.12 billion people worldwide watched the 2018 FIFA World Cup final in Russia between France and Croatia.





Football's diverse popularity across the globe makes the FIFA World Cup the most-watched event in the world. In 2014, FIFA reported that 1.01 billion people watched Germany defeat Argentina in the final in Brazil.



Where can I watch it?

Australia's knockout round of 16 clash against Argentina was played at live sites across the country, drawing huge crowds, as the Socceroos were defeated 2-1.





NSW is currently the only state to confirm similar sites will be set up for the semi-finals and finals.





In Sydney , the final will be shown on live screens at Tumbalong Park, in Darling Harbour.



In Melbourne , the Socceroos' clash against Argentina was played at Federation Square and on big screens at AAMI Park.





Queenslanders watched the match at King George Square and Queen Street Mall in Brisbane, while fans in Canberra headed to Civic Square.





The match was played at Telstra Plaza outside Adelaide Oval in Adelaide , Northbridge Plaza in Perth and Wrest Point Hotel Casino in Hobart .



Who is the favourite to win?

The favourite to win this year's final is Brazil, followed by Argentina, and reigning champions France. Other European powerhouses Spain, England and the Netherlands are also rated highly.



