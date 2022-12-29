'Renewed optimism and joy': Sydney NYE fireworks to feature bird songs and 100,000 pyrotechnic effects

KEY POINTS Large crowds are expected at this year's event, after two years of muted celebrations during the pandemic.

A total of 13,000 aerial fireworks will be used in the show, which will also feature Aboriginal artists.

Four of the six free vantage points around the harbour will be ticketed.

Sydney's iconic harbour is set to shine on New Year's Eve with 100,000 pyrotechnic effects lighting up the skyline after two years of muted celebrations.





Shedding off social restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, about one million revellers are expected to ring in 2023 in spectacular fashion in what has become an event marked on the global calendar showcasing Australia's largest city.



A total of 13,000 aerial fireworks - including 2,000 to be launched from the Opera House's sails and another 7,000 to be fired from 184 positions off the Harbour Bridge as well from four rooftops - will meld a kaleidoscope of colour including aquamarine, magenta and lemon crackers.



First Nations culture on show

City of Sydney producer Stephen Gilby promised a dazzling display for onlookers far and wide, with the 9pm and midnight show also being broadcast online.





"After the past few years we really want to throw Sydney the party it deserves," he told reporters on Thursday.





"Dazzling fireworks will erupt over the harbour representing clear blue skies, twinkling stars, sunburnt-coloured flowers and ocean creatures."



The $5.8 million production will also feature a fun soundtrack from ARIA nominated DJ Stace Cadet and performances by Aboriginal artists Akala Newman and Kobie Dee.





The 9pm fireworks will also display Indigenous culture, featuring a song sung in-language by Aboriginal artist Nadeena Dixon; and the sounds of bird song recorded on Gadigal country, collected by Kombumerri sound artist Rowan Savage, also known as Salllvage.



Large crowds expected

Seventh-generation fireworks expert Fortunato Foti, whose family pyrotechnic company has been at the helm of Sydney's NYE celebrations for 25 years, said he is excited to have a massive crowd turn up to be wowed.





"In 2020 there were no crowds which was a strange experience and last year was limited crowd so we're very much looking forward it", he said on Thursday surrounded by barges where barrels full of colourful gunpowder have been loaded up.





He said a lot of planning has gone into making the Sydney fireworks memorable.



New Year’s Eve Fireworks Director Fortunato Foti says the design of this year's event will focus on "renewed optimism and joy". Credit: Chris Southwood "If we can bring everyone together in celebration and looking to the year ahead with renewed optimism and joy, then we’ll see that as a job well done," he said.





His crew of 50 has been working hard in recent weeks around 17 locations to make sure the show goes off without a hitch.





With hundreds of thousands of revellers pouring into the city, people are advised to plan ahead to get a good spot at the vantage points around the harbour.



