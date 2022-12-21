Country

These artists are giving Sydney's New Years fireworks a deadly flare

Indigenous collective Re-Right has curated several artworks speaking to time and place as the city gears up for the big night.

a man and woman standing outside on the grass in front of the opera house, the harbour bridge rising above the water in the background

Carmen Glynn-Braun and Dennis Golding from Re-Right Collective. Credit: Renee Nowytarger

Local First Nations culture and ceremony will herald the new year at Warrane (Sydney Harbour).

Projections and song featuring local Aboriginal people will accompany revellers as they congregate for the yearly celebration.

To top it off there will of course be fireworks, inspired by the themes of 'sky, land and sea'.

"It's a celebration of Indigneous community right across Sydney and us all coming together to share stories," said Arrernte Kaytetye Anmatyerr woman Carmen Glynn-Braun.
READ MORE

The great-granddaughter of Arrernte legend Hetty Perkins has created this amazing tribute to her

Together with Gamilaraay man Dennis Golding, Carmen founded Re-Right, an art collective that centres Aboriginal narratives. The two have co-curated the event, with elements covering the entire harbour area.

"Dennis and I have produced works that will be projected onto the pylons of the harbour bridge," Ms Glynn-Braun told NITV.

"Gadigal Wiradjuri Yuin artist Nadeena Dixon addresses the stories of water... That includes her singing the Gadigal fisherwomen's song, which was incorporated into a track by (Kombumerri sound artist) Rowan Savage.

"Rowan also made a track inspired by sounds around Sydney, and he's made that into a huge dance track that will play alongside the fireworks show."
READ MORE

Cassius Turvey's family collaborate with musicians to create song in teenager's honour

Gomeroi hip hop artist and rapper Kobie Dee and Gadigal singer-songwriter Akala Newman will perform a new track live on the night, and dancers from Brolga Dance Academy will also perform.

“First Nations storytellers will celebrate local histories and contemporary experiences through art, song, sound and dance,” said Golding, a Kamilaroi/Gamilaraay man.

“While we honour the histories of our First Peoples of this Country, we recognise the strength and resilience that also exists in our First Nations youth, who lead us into the future.”

A smoking ceremony will also be held by Tribal Warrior.
READ MORE

Talking New Years' resolutions with your new TV obsession: Family Rules

Share
2 min read
Published 21 December 2022 at 4:28pm, updated 2 hours ago at 4:52pm
By Dan Butler
Source: NITV

Popular stories

Latrell Mitchell and Matt Bowen’s heartful messages played at Doomadgee boy's funeral

Justice

These comments from Avatar's director have Native Americans calling for a boycott

Entertainment

The great-granddaughter of Arrernte legend Hetty Perkins has created this amazing tribute to her

Arts

New York Times dragged after publishing crossword resembling Nazi symbol

Entertainment

Why were there no Indigenous Socceroos at the World Cup?

Sport

'Heartbreaking' report shows more Indigenous people died in custody than previous year

Death in Custody

Matt Nean was banned from footy for 20 years. Time is running out to overturn that decision

Sport

'I had black hair when this started': 28-year Native Title fight finally settled in WA

Country