These artists are giving Sydney's New Years fireworks a deadly flare

Local First Nations culture and ceremony will herald the new year at Warrane (Sydney Harbour).





Projections and song featuring local Aboriginal people will accompany revellers as they congregate for the yearly celebration.





To top it off there will of course be fireworks, inspired by the themes of 'sky, land and sea'.





"It's a celebration of Indigneous community right across Sydney and us all coming together to share stories," said Arrernte Kaytetye Anmatyerr woman Carmen Glynn-Braun.



Together with Gamilaraay man Dennis Golding, Carmen founded Re-Right, an art collective that centres Aboriginal narratives. The two have co-curated the event, with elements covering the entire harbour area.





"Dennis and I have produced works that will be projected onto the pylons of the harbour bridge," Ms Glynn-Braun told NITV.





"Gadigal Wiradjuri Yuin artist Nadeena Dixon addresses the stories of water... That includes her singing the Gadigal fisherwomen's song, which was incorporated into a track by (Kombumerri sound artist) Rowan Savage.





"Rowan also made a track inspired by sounds around Sydney, and he's made that into a huge dance track that will play alongside the fireworks show."



Gomeroi hip hop artist and rapper Kobie Dee and Gadigal singer-songwriter Akala Newman will perform a new track live on the night, and dancers from Brolga Dance Academy will also perform.





“First Nations storytellers will celebrate local histories and contemporary experiences through art, song, sound and dance,” said Golding, a Kamilaroi/Gamilaraay man.





“While we honour the histories of our First Peoples of this Country, we recognise the strength and resilience that also exists in our First Nations youth, who lead us into the future.”



