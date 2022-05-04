'Respect us as a sovereign nation': Solomon Islands PM takes swipe at Australia in parliament

The prime minister of the Solomon Islands has taken a swipe at the Australian government, saying describing Pacific nations as being in Australia's backyard is "offensive".





Manasseh Sogavare's speech to the Solomon Islands parliament comes just days after

about signing up to the trilateral AUKUS security agreement.

In his latest criticism of Canberra, Mr Sogavare appeared to suggest Australia was trying to undermine his government.

"[A backyard] is where rubbish is collected and burnt. It is an area which supports the daily wellbeing of residents of the house," he told his parliament in Honiara on Tuesday.

"I call on those people who continue to brand us as their backyard to stop calling us that name and start to respect us as a sovereign independent nation with one equal vote in the United Nations."

in April has caused tensions between Australia and the Pacific nation and led to

.

Mr Morrison said on Wednesday he had not contacted Mr Sogavare since he made the comments.

"I'd be looking forward to the opportunity on the other side of the election to continue to manage that relationship positively," he said.

"We are Solomon Islands' primary security partner. That is something that the prime minister has conveyed to me again and that is what remains the case."

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese criticised the prime minister for not picking up the phone to Mr Sogavare.

"What's extraordinary is that the prime minister has indicated that he still hasn't spoken to the prime minister of the Solomons," he said.

Mr Sogavare last week claimed he learnt of the AUKUS agreement between Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom "in the media".

"The AUKUS Treaty will see nuclear submarines in Pacific waters," he said.

"One would expect that as a member of the Pacific family, the Solomon Islands and members of the Pacific should have been consulted to ensure this AUKUS treaty is transparent."

Mr Morrison said he spoke with Mr Sogavare the day after the pact was announced in Septmeber 2021, and "no issues were raised at that time in that discussion".

"But obviously, as time goes on and new relationships are entered into, there’s obviously been some clearly other influences in the perspective taken by the Solomon Islands prime minister," he said.

With additional reporting by AAP