Russia stages nuclear war games as Ukrainian troops brace for key battle

Ukrainian troops at the front line say they are expecting a bitter fight for the southern Kherson region, which Russia now appeared to be reinforcing after days in which it seemed possible that Moscow might withdraw.





In Russia, the military staged a high-profile rehearsal for nuclear war, with state television broadcasts dominated by footage of submarines, strategic bombers and missile forces practicing launches in retaliation for an atomic attack.





Moscow has conducted a diplomatic campaign this week to promote an accusation that Kyiv is preparing to release nuclear material with a so-called "dirty bomb" , an allegation the West calls baseless and a potential pretext for Russian escalation .



Advertisement

A damaged gas station after Russian missile attacks in Dnipro, Ukraine on 26 October, 2022. Source: Getty, Anadolu / Metin Akas The looming battle for Kherson at the mouth of the Dnipro River is expected to be one of the most consequential of the war, determining whether Kyiv can loosen Moscow's grip on southern Ukraine.





While much of the front line remains off limits to journalists, at one section of the front north of the Russian-occupied pocket on the west bank of the Dnipro, Ukrainian soldiers said Russian shelling was stepping up again after having tailed off in recent weeks.





Radio intercepts indicated freshly mobilised recruits had been sent to the front and Russian forces were firmly dug in.





“They have good defensive lines with deep trenches, and they are sitting deep underground,” said Vitalii, a Ukrainian soldier squatting in a weed-choked irrigation canal, concealed from any prowling enemy drones by overhanging trees.



Both Russia and NATO are holding long-standing annual drills of their nuclear forces this week. But Russia has given the exercises a much higher profile than usual, timing it to coincide with its dirty bomb accusations against Ukraine.





Kyiv says Moscow has been brandishing the prospect of nuclear war to intimidate Western countries into withdrawing their support for Ukraine. Moscow said President Vladimir Putin had personally overseen the nuclear drills remotely.



