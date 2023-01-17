Russian flags banned 'effective immediately' after Australian Open display

Highlights Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine defeated Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia at the Australian Open on Monday.

Spectators were pictured displaying a Russian flag, which has been condemned by Ukrainians due to the ongoing war.

Ukrainian ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko has called on Tennis Australia to enforce a neutral flag policy.

Tennis Australia has banned Russian and Belarusian flags at the Australian Open in response to outrage from the Ukrainian community after a flag was displayed on Monday.





In light of the ongoing war in Ukraine , players from Russia and its ally Belarus have been allowed to compete at the Australian Open under the condition that they play under a neutral flag.





During a first-round match between Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine and Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia, a Russian flag was held up in the crowd, prompting criticism from the Ukrainian community.





On Tuesday morning, Tennis Australia said flags from Russia and Belarus are banned onsite at the Australian Open.





"Our initial policy was that fans could bring them in but could not use them to cause disruption. Yesterday we had an incident where a flag was placed courtside," Tennis Australia said in a statement.





"The ban is effective immediately.





"We will continue to work with the players and our fans to ensure the best possible environment to enjoy the tennis."



Kateryna Baindl, left, of Ukraine is congratulated by Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia following their first-round match at the Australian Open. Source: AAP / Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP Earlier, the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations (AFUO) said the prominent display of the flag made a "mockery" of the conditions set by Tennis Australia.





"TA has clearly said that Russian tennis players cannot represent the flag of Russia. They have to play as ‘independent players’ under a neutral name," co-chair Stefan Romaniw said.





“How does this make sense? Why can a Russian flag be allowed on the courts?"





On Monday, Ukrainian ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko called on Tennis Australia to enforce the policy.





"I strongly condemn the public display of the Russian flag during the game of the Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl at the Australian Open today," he wrote on Twitter.





"I call on Tennis Australia to immediately enforce its “neutral flag” policy."



Before the ban was announced, Mr Romaniw said AFUO would be writing to Tennis Australia to ask why conditions did not appear to be enforced.





“Around the world, international sporting events such as Formula One, FIFA, the Olympics and Wimbledon have condemned Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, by introducing sanctions against athletes," he said.





“How can TA think it is just ‘business as usual’, and allow spectators to wave Russian flags during a match between a Ukrainian and a Russian?"





Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, tennis players from Russia and Belarus were kicked out of the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup team competitions and Wimbledon, but allowed to compete in other grand slams as neutral athletes.





Similar bans were introduced in other sports including track and field, football and figure skating.



Mr Romaniw said during the war, some Ukrainian athletes had been fighting on the front lines, while others had been unable to visit their home country.





“Whilst Russian missiles fly, Ukrainian sportspeople fight on the front lines," he said.





"In April 2022, the Ukrainian Tennis Federation’s tennis centre outside of Irpin was razed to the ground by the Russian military. Ukrainian tennis players can’t visit their country to live, train or visit family.



