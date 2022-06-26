Russian missiles cause destruction in Kyiv as Joe Biden says allies won't 'splinter' on Ukraine

Russian strikes hit a residential building in Kyiv, the city's mayor says, in the first attack on Ukraine's capital in almost three weeks.





One person died and four people, including a seven-year-old girl, were taken to hospital following the early morning strikes, said city mayor Vitali Klitschko.





The top three floors of a building in the Shevchenkivsky neighbourhood were completely destroyed and several fires broke out, spewing thick smoke.



Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko speaks with the media not far from the destroyed house, which was damaged as a result of rocket fire from the Russian army. Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA Russia said its strike on Kyiv hit a weapons factory, dismissing as "fake" reports that it struck a residential area of the Ukrainian capital.





The Artyom factory "was the target, as military infrastructure", the Russian defence ministry said, adding that it had already been targeted in April.



Russia claims strikes in north and west

Russian forces carried out strikes against three military training centres in northern and western Ukraine, including one near the Polish border.





"High-precision weapons of Russia's aerospace forces and Kalibr missiles" were used, Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.





Among the targets was a military training centre for Ukrainian forces in the Starychi district of the Lviv region, around 30 kilometres from the border with NATO member Poland.





The other two training centres were in the central Zhytomyr and northern Chernigiv regions.





Mr Konashenkov did not say when or from where the missiles were fired.



But Kyiv on Saturday said Russia had carried out strikes from Ukraine's northern neighbour Belarus. Moscow did not comment on the claim.



Britain warns against settling conflict now

In talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warns "any attempt to settle" the Ukraine conflict now risks prolonging instability and emboldening Russian leader Vladimir Putin.





On the sidelines of the G7 summit, both leaders "agreed this is a critical moment for the course of the conflict, and there is an opportunity to turn the tide in the war", Downing Street said.





But Mr Johnson cautioned that "any attempt to settle the conflict now will only cause enduring instability".



Allies won't 'splinter'

World powers agreed to ban gold exports from Russia, kicking off a G7 meeting aimed at taking new steps to deplete Moscow's war chest and bolster Ukraine's defences.





US President Joe Biden and his counterparts from the world's most industrialised nations were gathering at Elmau Castle in the German Alps, before talks with NATO partners in Madrid.





"We have to stay together," Mr Biden told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the host of the three-day gathering.



Vladimir Putin had been hoping "that somehow NATO and the G7 would splinter", President Biden said. "But we haven't and we're not going to."





Following strikes on Kyiv, the Ukrainian government called for G7 leaders meeting in Germany to provide more weapons - and impose further sanctions against Moscow.





"G7 summit must respond with more sanctions on Russia and more heavy arms for Ukraine. Russia's sick imperialism must be defeated," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted



Canada deploys warships

Canada deployed two warships to the Baltic Sea and North Atlantic, joining a pair of frigates already in the region, to reinforce NATO's eastern flank in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.





Her Majesty's Canadian Ships (HMCS) Kingston and Summerside set sail for a four-month deployment as part of "deterrence measures in Central and Eastern Europe" launched in 2014 after Moscow annexed Crimea, the Canadian navy said in a statement.





World leaders mocked Mr Putin's tough-man image at a G7 lunch in Germany, joking about whether they should strip down to shirtsleeves - or even less.



Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, second right, speaks with leaders during the G7 Summit, at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on 26 June 2022. Source: AAP / Brendan Smialowski/AP "Jackets on? Jackets off? Do we take our coats off?" Britain's Mr Johnson asked as he sits down at the table in Bavaria's picturesque Elmau Castle, where Mr Scholz was hosting the summit of seven powerful democracies.



