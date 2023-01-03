Australia

'Say a prayer for Nicky': Husband of Sydney woman killed in helicopter crash says 10-year-old son on life support

The father of one of the boys injured when two helicopters collided on the Gold Coast, killing four people, says his son is in an induced coma in hospital.

A woman wearing a wedding dress

Vanessa Tadros, 36, died after two Gold Coast Sea World Helicopters aircraft hit each other in mid-air on Monday afternoon. Source: Facebook

Key Points
  • Vanessa Tadros, 36, died after the two Sea World Helicopters aircraft hit each other in mid-air on Monday afternoon.
  • The crash also killed pilot Ashley Jenkinson, 40, Ron and Diane Hughes, 65 and 57, from the UK.
  • The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is probing the fatal collision, and in particular what was happening inside the two cockpits at the point of impact.
The father of a 10-year-old Sydney boy fighting for his life, after two helicopters collided in mid-air on the Gold Coast killing the child's mother and three others, has asked for prayers for his son.

"I do ask that if everyone can please say a prayer for Nicky, so he can wake up and make a good recovery," Simon Tadros posted on social media on Tuesday night.

"He is in an induced coma on a life support machine to help him breath (sic). He is in a very serious and critical state. I'm asking for all your prayers to bring my little man back to me."
Two people walk along the beach in the foreground, beyond them on a sand bank are the broken wreckages of two helicopters.
A collision between two helicopters on Gold Coast killed four people and injured 13 others. Source: AAP / DAVE HUNT
Mr Tadros' wife Vanessa Tadros, 36, also known as Vanessa Geagea, died after the two Sea World Helicopters aircraft hit each other in mid-air on Monday afternoon.

The crash near the Sea World amusement park also killed British-born pilot Ashley Jenkinson, 40, Ron and Diane Hughes, 65 and 57, from Liverpool in the UK.

One of the choppers, which was carrying six people including the four who died, lost its main rotor blades and crashed heavily onto a sandbar.

The survivors, nine-year-old Leon De Silva and his mother Winnie De Silva, from Geelong, remain in hospital.
READ MORE

Helicopter crash: Investigation into deadly collision begins

Ms De Silva's husband, Neil, said on an online fundraiser, which had raised more than $16,500 by Wednesday morning, that the family had been on a quick holiday to Queensland.

"Thankfully they are both alive but have a lot of surgery ahead of them which means the family will need to stay here on the Gold Coast and I won't be able to return to work," Mr De Silva said.

The 52-year-old pilot of the second helicopter, Michael James, and four of his five passengers suffered shrapnel wounds when the cockpit was struck by the main rotor of the other aircraft.

Three of the six people from the second helicopter, including the pilot, are still in hospital, a Queensland Health spokesperson confirmed.

That second helicopter's passengers included a West Australian woman and two New Zealand couples in their 40s who were travelling together.
READ MORE

'Legend' Australian pilot, two Britons confirmed dead in horror Gold Coast helicopter crash

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is probing the crash, and in particular what was happening inside the two cockpits at the point of impact.

ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said Mr Jenkinson's aircraft had taken off and was in the air for less than 20 seconds before its main rotor blades hit the cockpit of the second helicopter, which was coming in to land.

"Now, exactly whether that was the very first point of impact we're yet to determine," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"But that in itself has led to the main rotor and the gearbox separating from the main (Mr Jenkinson's) helicopter, which then had no lift, and has fallen heavily to the ground."

Both helicopters were salvaged on Tuesday.
Share
3 min read
Published 4 January 2023 at 9:49am, updated an hour ago at 9:56am
Source: AAP
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

Why is everybody talking about nepo babies?

Life

Former deputy prime minister hospitalised after downing entire bowl of sakau 'out of respect'

Politics

So your landlord wants to put your rent up? Here's why and what you can do

Australia

Why this mum doesn't buy her children Christmas presents

Australia

Why this World Cup team is waving a flag that isn’t its own

World

Conspiracies, off-grid living and tributes: What emerged after police officers, neighbour killed

Australia

Vladimir Putin says Moscow has 'no choice' but to hold talks with Ukraine. Here's why

World

Craig was stranded at Melbourne airport after being kicked off a flight. More than a week on, he's still stuck

Australia