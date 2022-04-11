Scott Morrison backs calls to ban transgender women from playing women's sport

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has backed a campaign to ban transgender women from competing in women’s sports and hinted he could push through legislation if he wins government.





The bill is spearheaded by Liberal backbencher Claire Chandler and supported by the prime minister’s handpicked candidate for Warringah, Katherine Deves.

“I share their views. We will have more to say about that at another time,” the Prime Minister told reporters in Nowra on Monday.

“I welcome Katherine’s selection, pleased to play a role in that, I think she's raised very important issues.

"I think Claire Chandler has also been outspoken and brave on these issues.”

Senator Chandler's bill would change the laws to “clarify” that the operation of single-sex sport on the basis of biological sex was not discriminatory.

Equality Australia CEO Anna Brown said it’s “disappointing” the Prime Minister is politicising the issue.

"We need our politicians to stop using trans people as political footballs and start being leaders for all Australians, including LGBTIQ+ people," she told SBS News.

Mr Morrison made similar comments in support of Ms Chandler during a press conference in February in Tasmania.

But it’s caused some controversy within the party, with Tasmanian Liberal MP Bridget Archer previously calling for the bill to be discarded.

'Damaging' debate

Senator Chandler introduced legislation before parliament during the debate of the religious discrimination bill in February this year.

The law's exploratory memorandum outlines it would ensure "organisers are not limited in their ability to operate single-sex sport by the threat of complaints of unlawful discrimination."

"It seeks to ensure that women’s single-sex sport is protected and encouraged, and that a male person is not entitled to demand inclusion into women’s sport on the basis of gender identity," it says.

At the time, five Coalition MPs crossed the floor to support amendments to the religious discrimination bill, protecting trans students from being expelled from religious schools.

Ms Archer was one of those five and is also the member of the ultra-marginal seat of Bass. Ms Archer won Bass by 563 votes at the 2019 federal election, giving her a margin of 0.4 per cent.

The legislation ultimately wasn’t passed, but Ms Brown said the debate over trans students was “damaging” for many young people.

“It's really deeply hurtful to hear our political leaders, single out vulnerable people, trans and gender diverse people,” she said.

“What we need is leadership from our government and from our political leaders.”

Separately, in an interview with the Daily Telegraph newspaper last month, Opposition leader Anthony Albanese answered ‘no’ when asked if men could have babies.

Ms Brown said whether intentional or not, the answer was “disappointing”.

“There’s a way of answering that question, which is acknowledging that in the most part, of course, it's mainly women that have babies, but some men do. To completely erase them from the conversation is pretty hurtful,” she said,

In the last Senate estimates Brendan Murphy, secretary of the federal health department, was questioned over the definition of a woman, by Liberal Senator Alex Antic.

Mr Murphy replied, “there are obviously biological definitions but there are definitions in terms of how people identify themselves.”

Senator Antic called the answer “hilarious”.

Undecided voters

A survey by Equality Australia of more than 5,000 LGBTIQ+ voters found a third of those were either undecided or considering changing their vote.

The top two issues for the respondents: climate change and LGBTIQ+ issues.

Ms Brown said ongoing debate over trans rights could sway members of the LGBTIQ+ community.

“After a series of divisive debates focused on the lives of LGBTIQ+ people, many of our community have become sceptical of the political parties," she said.

Equality Australia estimates LGBTIQ+ voters represent around 5 per cent of people enrolled to vote.

‘I just can’t vote for him’

Kate Toyer is a trans woman who lives in Batemans Bay in the marginal NSW seat of Gilmore and is one of those still considering who her vote will go to.

She says she’s known Liberal candidate and former state cabinet minister Andrew Constance for 20 years and voted for him at the previous state election.

Kate Toyer said she feared the rights of the trans community could be eroded. Credit: Naomi Lessels

But this year she won’t support him at the ballot box.

“I think he did some amazing, incredible work, particularly after the 2019/2020 bushfires and was an incredible member for Bega,” she told SBS.

“I just can't vote for him," she said, after what she called legislation that "erodes the rights of the trans community".

Labor has been contacted for comment.