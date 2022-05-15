Scott Morrison says 'Australia has stood tall' at official Liberal campaign launch

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia has "stood tall" despite the challenges of his time in government, as the Liberal Party officially launches its federal election campaign.





With less than a week to go until polling day, Mr Morrison addressed the party faithful in Brisbane on Sunday.





Former prime ministers John Howard and Tony Abbott are among the Liberal stalwarts in the audience at the Brisbane Convention Centre.





"None of us could have imagined what followed that last election," Mr Morrison said.





"But I'm here to tell you today, that despite what we have faced, we have remained true to the promise of Australia. And Australia has prevailed.





"Australia has stood tall."



It comes as Labor leader Anthony Albanese also addressed supporters in Brisbane, where he announced the Opposition's $1 billion election commitment for Australia's advanced manufacturing industry.





Labor's fund aims to build the nation's industrial base and create new opportunities in key manufacturing industries such as transport, defence, food processing, medical science, and renewables.





Mr Morrison has promised an expanded housing policy to help older Australians build their superannuation if his government is re-elected.





Under the Coalition's expanded housing policy, up to 1.3 million empty nesters and pensioners will be able to access incentives to downsize their house, in a plan to help more families get a home.





Australians over the age of 55 will now be able to downsize their property and invest up to $300,000 per person in their superannuation fund outside of the existing contribution caps, from the proceeds of a sale.





People who downsize their home will also be given greater flexibility by exempting the proceeds of the sale of the property from the assets test for longer.





This change means pensioners will now have two years to structure their assets following the sale of their home without impacting their pension.



"We are now giving Australians more choice to decide how they want to live the next stage of their life by removing financial barriers for people wanting to downsize their home," Mr Morrison says.





Currently, this benefit is available to Australians over the age of 65 and making this change will see up to 1.3 million people become eligible to access it.





Housing Minister Michael Sukkar said it had been a successful policy since 2017.





"We know it works, we know it is freeing up housing stock, those larger family homes for other people to be able to purchase," Mr Sukkar told Sky News' Sunday Agenda program.





"It is removing the barriers to downsize and essentially for couples being able to put up to $600,000 into a concessionary taxed environment like super."



Mr Albanese said Labor would back the policy, calling it a "modest announcement" to extend a downsizing program that it has previously supported.





"But we support a comprehensive plan on housing," he told the ABC's Insiders program earlier on Sunday morning.





"This suggestion by the government is a practical one. We will support it, but we will have much more in our offer to the Australian people next Saturday."





A re-elected Morrison government would establish a $375 million Queensland Comprehensive Cancer Centre.





The centre, expected to be based in Brisbane, would house cancer services in one facility as a one-stop-shop, and treat all cancer types.





It would be modelled on the successful Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in Melbourne and Chris O'Brien Lifehouse in Sydney.





"This builds on recent investments we have made in Western Australia and South Australia to establish a national network of centres," Mr Morrison says.





Health Minister Greg Hunt said the facility would save and improve lives.



