Scott Morrison stands by Katherine Deves, says gender affirmation surgery is a 'troubling issue'

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has expressed concern about gender affirmation surgery after being pressed about Liberal candidate Katherine Deves’ decision to walk back an apology for describing transgender people as "surgically mutilated and sterilised”.





Mr Morrison’s handpicked candidate for the seat of Warringah, Ms Deves, on Monday defended her description of transgender people despite earlier expressing regret over her use of the language.

She argued that the description was the “correct terminology”, but added that she had issued her apology in response to concerns over how they may have been “perceived”.

The prime minister on Tuesday said he would not use the same language when questioned about the remarks, but repeated that he stood by Ms Deves.

“This is a concerning issue, it is a troubling issue and for us to pretend that it's a minor procedure - it’s not,” he told reporters.

“What we are talking about here is gender reversal surgery for young adolescents and we can’t pretend this is not a very significant, serious issue. It is, it's complicated.”

Mr Morrison was then challenged by journalists who said gender affirmation surgery was only available to adults and not children, as he seemed to initially imply.

International guidelines accepted in Australia require that a person must be over 18 and able to make a fully informed decision and give consent to undergo the surgery.

Mr Morrison said the issues needed to be discussed “sensitively” and that these processes began when issues of gender were being discussed by adolescents.

“The only thing that matters here is their welfare and the choices that they're seeking to make and understanding the serious consequences of those changes,” he said.

“Ensuring that they have the right support and that their families have the right support so they can work through these difficult issues.”

On Monday, Ms Deves said in an interview with Sky News said that her description of transgender people as “surgically mutilated and sterilised” was accurate.

"When you look at medical negligence cases, that is the terminology that they use. It is also contained in the Crimes Act of NSW," she said.

"I'm apologising for how people might have perceived it and the fact that it is confronting and it is ugly, and I certainly don't want to hurt anyone's feelings, but that is the correct terminology."

Asked directly about these comments on Tuesday, Mr Morrison said: “That's not a phrase I would use that I would use and in a phrase any prime minister would use.”

Mr Morrison said he intended to speak with Ms Deves but would not go into the detail of what he intended to say.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese on Tuesday said he didn't believe Ms Deves's comments were "appropriate" and called for "vulnerable people" to be "respected".

“What we need to look for from our national political leaders is ways to unify the country and bring people together - not play politics in order to divide people,” he told reporters.

LGBTIQ+ groups have said the debate around transgender issues in the election campaign has further contributed to stigma against the community.

Last week, key women’s safety and equality organisations issued a statement condemning ongoing rhetoric against transgender women, warning it could lead to greater violence and hostility.

Ms Deves is contesting the seat of Warringah in Sydney's north, currently held by Independent MP Zali Steggall, which before her election had been considered a Liberal stronghold.

Intersex Australians seeking support can visit Intersex Peer Support Australia at isupport.org.au.