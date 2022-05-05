Scott Morrison to unveil $108.5 million defence industry plan as Labor vows to tackle inflation

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says his government will help train an additional 1,500 workers for the nation's defence industry under a $108.5 million election promise.





Mr Morrison, who will be in Perth on Friday, will announce the expansion of the Defence Industry Pathways Program, which will upskill additional teenagers graduating or leaving school in 14 regions across the country.

The students will receive a nationally accredited Certificate III - Defence Industry Pathways, and will be trained with practical experience in trades, as well as skills in engineering, project management and logistics, and cyber security.

Mr Morrison said his government's $270 billion investment in Australia's defence capabilities this decade included a "strong pipeline of workers" in local industry.

"Our investment in building the capabilities of Australia's defence force is about keeping our country strong and secure and backing local skills and jobs," he said.

"The skills and knowledge this program will give to graduates will set them up for a career in defence equipment manufacturing technology, and set them up for life."

Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price said more than 50 businesses have registered to mentor the 120 trainees participating in the pilot at Henderson in Western Australia.

"We need to meet the growing needs of our defence industry workforce by skilling up new workers and new generations," she said.

"By training an extra 1,500 workers with on-the-job experience we know these graduates will be ready to walk into the workplace."

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese will campaign in Sydney, with Labor launching a new attack on the government's handling of the economy.

The advertisement will target low wage growth and the surging cost of living.

"Scott Morrison doesn't hold a hose, but he should have held a calculator," the TV ad says.

"The millions of taxpayer dollars he wasted on sports rorts and car parks really added up.

"He doubled our debt even before COVID and letting massively profitable companies keep JobKeeper payments is one of the reasons our debt is now triple.

"He says he's good with money, but that really doesn't add up."

Mr Albanese appeared on the ABC's Q+A program on Thursday night, where he said a Labor government would put downward pressure on inflation by increasing productivity as opposed to major spending offsets.

Labor has pledged to uphold — or surpass — many of the government's spending commitments including freezing the deeming rate, cheaper medicines, stage three tax cuts and one-off payments and tax offsets.

When pushed on whether Labor's commitments would be offset beyond its plan to raise $2 billion in taxes on multinational companies, with more spending fuelling more inflation, Mr Albanese said spending would be targeted to increase productivity.

"That's how you put downward pressure on inflation," he told the Q+A.

"You need to be cautious in your spending. If you look at where our expenditure is ... (it's) measured, (it's) aimed at boosting, lifting productivity."

He ruled out any changes to the already legislated stage three tax cuts as well as any tax reviews or changes beyond making multinationals pay a fairer share.

Mr Albanese earlier on Thursday set out his plan to return the country to a gain-sharing wages model.

The group incentive model that seeks to boost productivity through a pay-for-performance system will work in synergy with a growing economy, Mr Albanese told the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"The economic reforms I am taking to this election will grow the national income and lift productivity," he said in Sydney.

"We must return wages to the gain-sharing model. When a growing economy underpinned a first-world wages model. When the larger national income pie grew for the benefit of both workers and business."

Universal childcare will boost Australia's economic output and female participation by supporting mothers, Mr Albanese said.