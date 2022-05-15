Scott Morrison unveils plan for first home buyers to use super under re-elected Coalition

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a re-elected Coalition government will allow first home buyers to tap into their superannuation to help buy a home.





At the Liberal Party's official campaign launch in Brisbane on Sunday, he said he is "just warming up" as he outlined plans for a "strong economy and a strong future" for Australians, should his Coalition government be re-elected.





With less than a week to go until polling day, Mr Morrison made housing policies a central focus of his speech, outlining the plan to allow first home buyers to invest up to 40 per cent of their superannuation - to a ceiling of $50,000 - to purchase the property.



Former prime ministers John Howard and Tony Abbott were among the Liberal stalwarts in the audience in Brisbane, as the prime minister started his speech, which covered highlights from his time as leader since the last election.





"None of us could have imagined what followed that last election. We already knew drought ... particularly here in Queensland, we already experienced devastating floods ... but more would follow, as we know, and most recently, as with the fires, as with the cyclones, the [COVID-19] pandemic - one in 100 years - and the global recession it caused," he said.





"It’s been one of the most challenging times we have ever known. But I’m here to tell you today that despite what we have faced, we have remained true to the promise of Australia. And Australia has prevailed.





"Australia has stood tall."



Mr Morrison repeated recent comments promising a change in his leadership style , saying the pandemic "was a time for strength, a time for pushing through".





"I had one focus as your prime minister: to save the country."





He said Australia "stands on the edge of a new era of opportunity" and that "better days are now ahead".





"We cannot take them for granted. As a government, we have the high ideas to secure that opportunity and I know our economic plan is working because Australians are working, and heading in the right direction."



Super Home Buyer Scheme

Mr Morrison made housing policies for young and older Australians a central part of his address on Sunday.





A re-elected Coalition government would allow first home buyers to tap into superannuation to buy a home, while people over 55 will be able to put $300,000 in their retirement nest egg from the proceeds of downsizing to a smaller home, freeing up larger properties for families.





"Superannuation is there to help Australians in their retirement," the prime minister said.





"The evidence shows that the best thing we can do to help Australians achieve financial security in their retirement is to help them own their own home."



Under the Super Home Buyer Scheme, Mr Morrison said the use of superannuation funds will allow a number of Australians to achieve the dream of owning their first home.





The scheme will apply to new and existing homes with the invested amount to be returned to their superannuation fund when the house is sold, including a share of any capital gain.





Also from 1 July, up to 1.3 million empty nesters and pensioners would be able to access incentives to downsize their house, in a plan to help more families get a home.





Australians over the age of 55 would be able to downsize their property and invest up to $300,000, per person, in their superannuation fund outside of the existing contribution caps, from the proceeds of a sale.





Pensioners who downsize will also be given greater flexibility by exempting the proceeds of the sale of the property from the assets test for longer.





This change means pensioners would have two years to structure their assets following the sale of their home without impacting their pension.





Currently, this benefit is available to Australians over the age of 65, and making this change would see up to 1.3 million people become eligible to access it.





Former Labor prime minister Paul Keating, who was the architect of the super system - a fund for Australians to live on in retirement - immediately criticised the Super Home Buyer Scheme.



"The policy change announced by the Prime Minister to allow people to access their superannuation for housing deposits amounts to no more than another frontal assault by the Liberal Party on the Superannuation system."





He said the money would have more value when compounded and used in retirement over a home purchase.





Earlier on Sunday, Opposition leader Anthony Albanese said Labor would back that policy targeting older Australians, calling it a "modest announcement" to extend a downsizing program that it has previously supported.





"But we support a comprehensive plan on housing," he told the ABC's Insiders program.





"This suggestion by the government is a practical one. We will support it, but we will have much more in our offer to the Australian people next Saturday."





Meanwhile, Mr Albanese also addressed supporters in Brisbane, where he announced the Opposition's $1 billion election commitment for Australia's advanced manufacturing industry.





Labor's fund aims to build the nation's industrial base and create new opportunities in key manufacturing industries such as transport, defence, food processing, medical science, and renewables.



