'Seven tons of trouble': Ukraine uses AC/DC to request more patrol vehicles from Australia

Key Points Ukraine has requested more Australian support as it continues to fight Russia's invasion.

In a video posted to social media, Ukraine's defence ministry has requested some Hawkei armoured vehicles.

The post said the Bushmasters and Hawkei would be a "perfect match" on the battlefield.

Ukraine's defence force has enlisted the help of AC/DC to call on Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for more military support.





In a video posted on social media featuring the classic rock soundtrack to Back in Black, Ukraine's Ministry of Defence praises the Bushmaster vehicles Australia has provided in the fight against Russia's invasion.





It then calls for additional support in the form of the Hawkei, a light armoured patrol vehicle.





"Our soldiers can't stop yabbering about how great these rigs are for beating back Russians," reads the text in the video, referring to the Bushmasters.





"And now we have a new crush: the Hawkei," it continues. "Seven tons of trouble for temporary occupiers."





An accompanying Twitter post adds: "These two would be a perfect match on the battlefield. We would truly appreciate their reunion in Ukraine."



Ukraine's ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko shared the new video, saying he hoped support for Ukraine would continue.





"Ukrainian people find the Australian support invaluable," he wrote on Twitter.





"We are grateful for the military and humanitarian assistance provided to date. Hope it will continue this year."



In October, Australia announced it would supply an additional 30 Bushmaster vehicles to Ukraine, taking the number of armoured vehicles donated to 90.





A contingent of Australian Defence Force personnel was also deployed to the United Kingdom in January to provide training for Ukrainian recruits.





On 24 February, the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine , the Australian government announced additional military assistance to Ukraine in the form of Uncrewed Aerial Systems, which provide battlefield intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability.



