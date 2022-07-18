Australia

'Shocking' environment report, Mexico's plea for Julian Assange, and how bad will the latest COVID-19 wave get?

The sobering extent of Australia's environmental decline has been revealed in a new report, Mexico's president has again offered a safe haven for Julian Assange in his country, and Russia's top-ranked tennis player comes out as gay.

Bleached corals in the Great Barrier Reef.

A new report on Australia's environment has been described as "shocking". Source: AAP

Good morning, it’s Rayane Tamer here with SBS News’ Morning Briefing.

The 'grim reality' of Australia's environmental decline

Scientists have lashed Australia for its "utter failure" to protect the environment and threatened species after
the latest State of the Environment report was released this morning
. The report, written every five years by independent scientists, paints a sobering picture. It highlights that
the Black Summer bushfires
scorched millions of hectares of native vegetation and killed or displaced billions of animals, while hundreds of species of plants and animals have been declared "threatened" over the past decade. Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek described the document as "shocking", and we e can expect to hear from her later today as to how the government will respond.
How bad will Australia's latest COVID-19 wave get?

Australians have been warned that the COVID-19 case peak is still a few weeks off. It's expected to arrive in August, and the government is urging
people to get vaccinated
and
mask up
as
millions are expected to test positive over the next few weeks
. Health experts have laid out their fears loud and clear: with a rise in flu, COVID-19 cases and isolating healthcare staff, hospitals will buckle under the "triple-whammy" level of pressure.

This is the plea to release Julian Assange - from Mexico's president

Julian Assange has an ally in Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who
has penned a letter outlining his concerns to his United States counterpart Joe Biden
.

Mr Lopez Obrador explained that Mr Assange "did not commit any serious crime" and has renewed his offer to provide asylum for Assange in his country.

As it stands, the Wikileaks founder is appealing a decision that allowed his extradition from the United Kingdom to the US over allegedly violating espionage laws.

If found guilty, he could face up to 175 years in prison. Mr Lopez Obrador says imprisoning him would be an "affront to freedom of expression".

The Russian tennis star who has come out as gay

Russia's highest-ranking female tennis star
Daria Kasatskina has announced she is gay and has a partner.


She said coming out and talking about her sexuality as a well-known personality was critical for young people to overcome problems they face in public.

In her video interview with a blogger, the four-time WTA title winner also criticised her nation's attitude towards gay relationships, saying there are so many "taboo topics" in Russia.

3 min read
Published 19 July 2022 at 8:30am
By Rayane Tamer
Source: SBS News

