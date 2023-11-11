Silent reflection for the fallen as thousands mark Remembrance Day across Australia

Key Points Hundreds of ceremonies were held across the country to mark 105 years since the end of World War One.

Remembrance Day ceremonies commemorate the Australians who died at war and in peacekeeping operations.

Governor-General David Hurley and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid their respects in Canberra.

The Last Post has rung out across the Australian War Memorial as hundreds gathered to honour those who have served and died for their country.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley were among those paying their respects at the Remembrance Day service on Saturday morning.



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese laid a wreath at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra on Saturday. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch The Canberra ceremony was one of hundreds held across the country to mark 105 years since the end of World War One.



A lone bugler performed the Last Post at 11am before the attendees paused for a minute of silent reflection for the more than 100,000 Australians who have died in conflict.





"In pausing to remember, we acknowledge their sacrifice and honour their service," Council of the Australian War Memorial's Scott Bevan told the crowd.



Guests at the Remembrance Day Ceremony in Martin Place, Sydney, on Saturday. Source: AAP / Rhett Wyman "We acknowledge those who have gone before us and those who will follow in their footsteps.





"We commemorate the dead and honour those wounded in war and on operations in the service of their nation, and those who suffered traumas both physical and mental."



Members of the public view wreaths laid during the Remembrance Day Service at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne on Saturday. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett The Australian Defence Force's Lieutenant General Natasha Fox shared the story of Australia's unknown soldier, who was first eulogised by former prime minister Paul Keating 30 years ago.





"We did not know his identity then but as we know now, it was a moment in time that means so much to so many," she told the crowd.





"He was a son, perhaps a brother, perhaps a husband and perhaps a father.



Defence personnel arrive during the Remembrance Day Service at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne on Saturday. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett "He represented a nation. He represented Australia."





Albanese, Hurley and other dignitaries laid wreathes at the war memorial's Stone of Remembrance before joining in on the national anthem.





After the ceremony, the prime minister said it was important to recognise our fallen soldiers.



"We pause to reflect and pay thanks to all those servicemen and women who are serving our nation today, but all those who have served us in the past," he told reporters.





Earlier in the day, poppies illuminated the sails of the Sydney Opera House to mark the start of Remembrance Day.





The commemorations come across a backdrop of lessening interest of the younger generation, with research revealing one in four Australians plan to shun Remembrance Day.



The Sydney Opera House was illuminated with poppies to commemorate the Australians who died at war and in peacekeeping operations. Source: AAP / Supplied The Opposition's veterans' affairs spokesperson Barnaby Joyce implored those people not to turn their backs, reminding them they would not be here without the troops.





"It is incredibly important people remember those that gave their lives, were maimed, lost their marriages, became psychologically disturbed and left their lives behind," he told AAP.



