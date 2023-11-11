Australia

Silent reflection for the fallen as thousands mark Remembrance Day across Australia

Hundreds of ceremonies were held across the country to mark 105 years since the end of World War One.

A group of soldiers pose for a photo.

Defence personnel during the Remembrance Day Service at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne on Saturday. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett

Key Points
  • Hundreds of ceremonies were held across the country to mark 105 years since the end of World War One.
  • Remembrance Day ceremonies commemorate the Australians who died at war and in peacekeeping operations.
  • Governor-General David Hurley and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid their respects in Canberra.
The Last Post has rung out across the Australian War Memorial as hundreds gathered to honour those who have served and died for their country.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley were among those paying their respects at the Remembrance Day service on Saturday morning.
Anthony Albanese lays a wreath as soldiers stand in the background.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese laid a wreath at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra on Saturday. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch
The Canberra ceremony was one of hundreds held across the country to mark 105 years since the end of World War One.
READ MORE

After Vietnam: How martial arts helped Phillip with his PTSD

A lone bugler performed the Last Post at 11am before the attendees paused for a minute of silent reflection for the more than 100,000 Australians who have died in conflict.

"In pausing to remember, we acknowledge their sacrifice and honour their service," Council of the Australian War Memorial's Scott Bevan told the crowd.
A woman closes her eyes alongside a man holding flowers.
Guests at the Remembrance Day Ceremony in Martin Place, Sydney, on Saturday. Source: AAP / Rhett Wyman
"We acknowledge those who have gone before us and those who will follow in their footsteps.

"We commemorate the dead and honour those wounded in war and on operations in the service of their nation, and those who suffered traumas both physical and mental."
People gather at a memorial.
Members of the public view wreaths laid during the Remembrance Day Service at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne on Saturday. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett
The Australian Defence Force's Lieutenant General Natasha Fox shared the story of Australia's unknown soldier, who was first eulogised by former prime minister Paul Keating 30 years ago.

"We did not know his identity then but as we know now, it was a moment in time that means so much to so many," she told the crowd.

"He was a son, perhaps a brother, perhaps a husband and perhaps a father.
A group of soldiers march as people look on.
Defence personnel arrive during the Remembrance Day Service at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne on Saturday. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett
"He represented a nation. He represented Australia."

Albanese, Hurley and other dignitaries laid wreathes at the war memorial's Stone of Remembrance before joining in on the national anthem.

After the ceremony, the prime minister said it was important to recognise our fallen soldiers.
READ MORE

Lest We Forget: why we need to remember the Frontier Wars

"We pause to reflect and pay thanks to all those servicemen and women who are serving our nation today, but all those who have served us in the past," he told reporters.

Earlier in the day, poppies illuminated the sails of the Sydney Opera House to mark the start of Remembrance Day.

The commemorations come across a backdrop of lessening interest of the younger generation, with research revealing one in four Australians plan to shun Remembrance Day.
The Sydney Opera House lit up with red poppies
The Sydney Opera House was illuminated with poppies to commemorate the Australians who died at war and in peacekeeping operations. Source: AAP / Supplied
The Opposition's veterans' affairs spokesperson Barnaby Joyce implored those people not to turn their backs, reminding them they would not be here without the troops.

"It is incredibly important people remember those that gave their lives, were maimed, lost their marriages, became psychologically disturbed and left their lives behind," he told AAP.

"We're asked for one minute in return ... it doesn't have to be a big deal, just quietly stop and reflect."
Share
3 min read
Published 11 November 2023 2:12pm
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A blonde woman with earrings standing in front of a brick wall.

Jess is single and wants to buy a home. Her mortgage broker told her she 'can't have it all'

Australia

Paul Keating speaks at the National Press Club.

Paul Keating details why he refused to sign Hamas-Israel statement by former PMs

Australia

A woman wearing a face mask and a black Metro (Melbourne's train network operator) jacket.

COVID-19 cases are rising across Australia. Experts say an eighth wave has begun

COVID-19

A homeless person is seen sleeping on a park bench

The 'deeply problematic' methods some councils use to deter homeless people

Australia

Four people walking out of a room with red seats

'Gutless cowards': Greens invoke 'people's protest' in Senate walkout over Hamas-Israel war

Politics

Two people looking at a laptop on a table while sitting in park

Cody and Jaiden thought they'd finally found a home, but a scam cost them thousands

Australia

A woman speaks at a press conference.

Porn leading to rising sexual violence and grooming in Australia, consent activist says

Australia

Police officer standing at in a doorway

School shuts indefinitely after 10-year-old boy's tragic lift death

Australia