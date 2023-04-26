World

Singapore executes prisoner for smuggling cannabis

A prisoner has been hanged in Singapore for smuggling 1kg of cannabis, despite a plea from the United Nations to urgently reconsider the execution.

A woman with a red top holding a piece of paper surrounded by four other people behind her with serious faces looking at the camera

Leelavathy Suppiah (centre), the sister of convicted drug trafficker Tangaraju Suppiah, with family members on 23 April. She is holding a letter urging Singaporean president Halimah Jacob to grant her brother clemency. Source: Getty / Roslan Rahman

Key Points
  • A man has been hanged in Singapore for trafficking 1kg of cannabis.
  • Human rights organisations urged the country to reconsider the decision.
  • There are calls to abolish the death penalty in Singapore.
Singapore has hanged a prisoner convicted of conspiracy to smuggle 1kg of cannabis, authorities said, ignoring international calls for the city-state to abolish capital punishment.

The man was hanged on Wednesday despite a plea by the United Nations Human Rights Office for Singapore to "urgently reconsider" the execution and calls from British tycoon Richard Branson to halt it.

"Singaporean Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, had his capital sentence carried out today at Changi Prison Complex," a spokesman for the Singapore Prisons Service told AFP.
A small picture of a man on a table. A hand lights a small candle beside it.
An activist lights candles for death row inmate Tangaraju Suppiah during a vigil for him at a private office in Singapore. Source: EPA / HOW HWEE YOUNG
READ MORE

Why Malaysia has ended its mandatory death penalty for serious crimes

Tangaraju was convicted in 2017 of "abetting by engaging in a conspiracy to traffic" 1,017.9 grams of cannabis, twice the minimum volume required for a death sentence in Singapore.

He was sentenced to death in 2018 and the Court of Appeal upheld the decision.

Mr Branson, a member of the Geneva-based Global Commission on Drug Policy, wrote on Monday on his blog that Tangaraju was "not anywhere near" the drugs at the time of his arrest and that Singapore may be about to put an innocent man to death.
READ MORE

'Thou shall not kill': Death penalty to be abolished in Papua New Guinea

Singapore's Home Affairs Ministry responded on Tuesday that Tangaraju's guilt had been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The ministry said two mobile phone numbers that prosecutors said belonged to him had been used to coordinate the delivery of the drugs.

Human rights groups call for change on the death penalty in Singapore

The flags of a number of different countries on poles outside
The United Nations said the motivation of having a death penalty to discourage crime was a "myth".
In many parts of the world - including neighbouring Thailand - cannabis has been decriminalised, with authorities abandoning prison sentences, and rights groups have been heaping pressure on Singapore to abolish capital punishment.

The Asian financial hub has some of the world's toughest anti-narcotics laws and insists the death penalty remains an effective deterrent against trafficking.

But the UN's Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights disagrees.
READ MORE

Malaysian man with intellectual disability executed in Singapore over drug trafficking charges

"The death penalty is still being used in a small number of countries, largely because of the myth that it deters crime," the OHCHR said in a statement on Tuesday.

Tangaraju's family pleaded for clemency while also pushing for a retrial.
Share
2 min read
Published 26 April 2023 4:30pm
Source: AFP

Recommended for you

STEPHANIE BENNETT COURT

Woman admits using dead Sea World helicopter pilot's name to avoid driving fine

Australia

A boy wearing a puffer fest on a residential street holds a bag of flower pins.

Racists targeted this young Swedish asylum seeker. Now, he's broken a fundraising record

World

A composite image of people with umbrellas in the rain and people at the beach.

La Niña has gone. Is El Niño now on? Australia's weather forecast for 2023

Australia

A composite picture of a woman with cultural face markings and a venue sign.

The reason an Australian bar company is changing its rules on face tattoos

Australia

A man looking at a house that has been destroyed.

Australians in Sudan urged to leave 'as soon as possible' as end of ceasefire nears

World

A middle aged man in a t-shirt standing outside in a public park.

Tony showers at the pool and avoids seeing doctors - this is how inflation continues to bite

Life

The Moana Minerals exploration vessel in Avatiu Harbour, Rarotonga.

Four out of five people in this country have left. Here’s how the government is planning to bring them back

World

A graphic image of James Paterson and Clare O'Neil in front of a China flag.

'Let's be honest': Labor told to speak plainly on Chinese foreign interference

Politics