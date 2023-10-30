Six former PMs rebuked after joint statement condemning 'hatred' spread by Hamas

Six former Australian prime ministers who called for an end to religious hatred amid rising tensions over Israel's response against Hamas in Gaza, have been rebuked by a Palestinian advocacy group.





John Howard, Kevin Rudd, Julia Gillard, Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison issued a joint statement on Monday calling for Australians to remain united in the face of conflict abroad.





In response, the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network accused the six of allowing themselves to be used as a "tool" to "minimise Israel's gross violations of international law for the past 75 years".





"The statement, drafted by the Zionist Federation of Australia, demonstrated explicit pro-Israel bias, failing to recognise Israeli responsibility for bombings that have already killed more than 8000 people in Gaza ," the statement reads.



The joint letter says the former prime ministers stand with all Jewish Australians and the Australian Palestinian community for the "suffering" being experienced.





It also calls for humanitarian access to Gaza and reaffirms their support for a two-state solution.





Former prime minister Paul Keating publicly rejected speculation his name was on the letter, and current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said questions on that decision were a matter for Keating.





Albanese told reporters on Tuesday that Hamas' attack must be condemned in "an unequivocal way" and stressed Israel's right to defend itself.





"But how it does that matters. We need to make sure that every civilian life is valued, whether it be Israeli or Palestinian. Every innocent loss of life is a tragedy," he said.





"That is why we remain very concerned and continue to put forward our case while we're provided humanitarian assistance."





Government Services Minister Bill Shorten said unity was needed despite the ongoing conflict in the region.





"The last thing this country needs is division based on the terrible scenes we're seeing in Palestine and Israel. Hamas wins if this country becomes divided," he told Nine's Today program on Tuesday.





"These statements by the ex-prime ministers should be acknowledged."



Shorten said the contents of the joint letter reflected the views of the federal government





"We feel desperately for the civilians and Palestine, but we also recognise that the psychotic nature of the gangster regime of Hamas is just despicable and needs to be rooted out," he said.





"Somehow, along the way, we've got to try and do it in a way which just minimises the suffering of civilians in all sides."



Australia Palestine Advocacy Network President Nasser Mashni said the statement rung "hollow".





"Their significant platform should have been used to echo calls by the United Nations for an immediate ceasefire," he said.





"How the former prime ministers could have the audacity to quote religious texts about peace while Israel is carpet bombing two million people in Gaza is gut-wrenching hypocrisy."



More than 1,400 Israelis were killed in the attack launched by Hamas earlier in October, with more than 200 hostages taken.





Gazan authorities say the death toll among Palestinians has passed 8,000 due to Israel's retaliatory strikes .



