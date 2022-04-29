Solomon Islands attacks Scott Morrison over AUKUS deal and Anthony Albanese returns from COVID-19 isolation

The federal government responded to serious lashing from the Solomon Islands prime minister over claims of hypocrisy after Pacific nations were not consulted ahead of the AUKUS agreement.





Manasseh Sogavare blasted Prime Minister Scott Morrison, saying that he was only informed of the trilateral agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States when it made headlines.

The anger has arisen after Mr Morrison expressed frustration at the Solomons over its secrecy in drafting a security pact with China,

.

"One would expect that as a member of the Pacific family, Solomon Islands and members of the Pacific should have been consulted to ensure this AUKUS treaty is transparent," he said.

"I realise that Australia is a sovereign country, which can enter into any treaty it wants to, transparently or not, which is exactly what they did with AUKUS."

Scott Morrison accused Mr Sogavare of changing his rhetoric after the Solomon Islands confirmed a security agreement with China.

"I spoke to Prime Minister Sogavare the day following the [AUKUS] announcement ... and no issues were raised at that time in that discussion," Mr Morrison told reporters at a press conference in Bell Bay, Tasmania, on Friday afternoon.

"But obviously, as time goes on and new relationships are entered into, there's obviously been some clearly other influences in the perspective taken by the Solomon Islands prime minister," Mr Morrison said.

Anthony Albanese returns from COVID-19 isolation

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has emerged from seven-day isolation on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

The Opposition leader didn't face the media at a Labor press conference on Friday morning, opting instead to speak with morning breakfast programs instead.

Mr Albanese has also yet to respond to requests for the next two leaders' debates after Mr Morrison has agreed to go head-to-head with his opponent on Channels 7 and 9 next week.

When asked why the Opposition leader is reluctant to face Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a leaders' debate next week, Mr Chalmers said he does not have access to Anthony Albanese's diary.

"Anthony Albanese is not reluctant to debate the prime minister and the last time they had a debate, Albo cleaned him up," Mr Chalmers told reporters in Sydney.

Instead, Mr Albanese has given the green light to a youth-focused debate, according to news outlet, The Daily Aus.

"@AlboMP's office has confirmed he will attend a youth-focused Leaders' Debate with The Daily Aus," the youth-focused news service posted on Twitter.

Labor deputy tests positive for COVID-19

On the day Labor's leader has emerged from COVID-19 isolation, the party's deputy has been struck down by the virus.

Richard Marles has been forced to miss Labor's campaign launch this weekend after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.'

"I will be isolating at home and following advice," Mr Marles said on Twitter.

"I'll be back on the trail in no time, fighting for a better future with Anthony Albanese."

Cost of living remains high on the agenda

Scott Morrison has conceded prices are rising on everyday items but continued to stress that it is due to external factors

The prime minister said increasing inflation levels and stress on household budgets were because of factors overseas and outside government control.

"The external influences on the economy are going to continue for some time, particularly when we see the disruption of the war in Europe and the disruption which comes from the pandemic," he told reporters in Tasmania on Friday.

"You can't necessarily change the price of a lettuce, but what you can do is you can halve the petrol tax, and that's exactly what we did."

Australia's inflation rate has risen to 5.1 per cent, the highest level in two decades, which has prompted speculation the Reserve Bank will lift interest rates for the first time in 12 years when it next meets on Tuesday.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said the coalition was ignoring cost of living pressures.

"[The government] wants to talk about international comparisons, Australians couldn't give a stuff what inflation is in the United States," Dr Chalmers told reporters in the Sydney electorate of Reid.

"Australians know that what really matters here is that it's harder and harder for them to keep up, and almost impossible to get ahead."

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg defended the government's handling of the economy, but denied he was seeking to suggest the Reserve Bank hold off on raising interest rates until key wage figures come out later in May.

"I'm not saying that I will pre-empt in any way a decision of an independent board, namely of the Reserve Bank," he told ABC Radio.

"That is a decision for them, or them not to take at their upcoming meeting."

The treasurer said there was no silver bullet for many of the issues facing the Australian economy, such as workforce shortages, but the country's finances were tracking well.

Dr Chalmers pledged Labor would bring down power prices by 2025 should it win office.

With Akash Arora, Rayane Tamer.