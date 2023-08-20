World

Spain hero Olga Carmona learned of father's death after Women's World Cup final

Spain captain Olga Carmona scored the only goal in the Women's World Cup final.

A woman in a long sleeve red shirt and blue shorts.

Captain Olga Carmona scored for Spain in the Women's World Cup final and semi-final. Source: AAP / Cal Sport Media

Key Points
  • Spain captain Olga Carmona scored the only goal in the Women's World Cup final.
  • Carmona learned of her father's death after the final.
  • The Spanish Football Federation announced the news and shared condolences.
Spain captain Olga Carmona learned of her father's death after starring in the team's Women's World Cup final victory, the Spanish football federation announced.

Carmona scored the only goal of the match against England, leading the country to its first World Cup victory in only the third time at the tournament.
"The @RFEF deeply regrets to report the death of Olga Carmona's father. The soccer player learned the sad news after the World Cup final," the Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) said in a statement in Spanish.

"We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain.

"We love you, Olga, you are the history of Spanish football."

Despite playing as left-back Carmona produced heroic goals in both the semi-final and final for Spain.

On Sunday night Carmona's venomous left-footed strike in the 29th minute delivered Spain the lead before Mary Earps saved Jenni Hermoso's 69th-minute penalty to keep European champions England's hopes alive.
But Spain, whose entire campaign has been overshadowed by last year's player revolt and a subsequent cloud hanging over coach Jorge Vilda, held on in front of 75,784 fans at Stadium Australia to claim football immortality.

The Spanish mutiny included 15 players stepping away from the national team, citing concerns over under-investment and Vilda's allegedly authoritarian approach to management - and only three have returned.
Spain has consistently closed ranks throughout the tournament regarding their internal unrest.

Whether it will remain that way with the job done is yet to be seen.

Spain's football federation posted a photo of Vilda kissing the trophy with the caption "VILDA IN".

"I am proud of this team, very happy for all the people who are following us, that we have made them happy," Vilda told Spanish media.

"We have shown that we know how to suffer, this team has believed and we are world champions."
La Roja's triumph condemned Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman to a second consecutive final defeat after she previously lost the decider with the Netherlands against the USA in 2019.

Wiegman is the only coach to lose two finals.

"We gave our everything, we did everything we could," she said.

"We tried different tactics but I have to give credit to Spain. I think that Spain was the team throughout the tournament that played the best football."

Spain dropped two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas for teen sensation Salma Paralluelo, while England didn't start Lauren James on her return from suspension, sticking with an unchanged line-up.

Paralluelo, who becomes the first player to win U17, U20 and senior Women's World Cups and was named young player of the tournament, gave England headaches from the opening minutes.
3 min read
Published 21 August 2023 8:14am
Updated 3h ago 8:19am
By Madeleine Wedesweiler
Source: SBS, AAP
