Sport

Spain secures first spot in Women's World Cup top four after win over Netherlands

Spain will now take on whoever wins out of Japan and Sweden's Quarterfinals match.

Women in red football uniforms huddle together and celebrate.

Salma Paralluelo of Spain celebrates after scoring a goal in extra time during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand. Source: AAP / Aaron Gillons

Spain has defied the Netherlands and a mercurial performance from Dutch player Stefanie van der Gragt to go through to their first-ever Women's World Cup Semifinal, with a 2-1 Quarterfinal win in Wellington.

A contest of mighty momentum swings looked settled when Mariona Caldentey scored an 81st-minute penalty for Spain.

However, Van de Gragt, the catalyst for Spain's goal with a handball just centimetres inside the box, turned Dutch saviour, scoring a 91st-minute equaliser to force extra time.

After the Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn spurned a pair of superb chances at one end, 19-year-old Spanish sensation Salma Paralluelo raced up the pitch to settle it with a 111st-minute breakaway.
A woman in a red fooball uniform takes on a woman in a blue football uniform in a tackle.
Spain scored their first goal from the penalty spot and had another chalked off by VAR. Source: AAP / Pro Shots Photo Agency
Spain's prize is a place in the last four, where they may come face-to-face with their group-stage tormentor Japan, who face Sweden later on Friday in their Quarterfinal.

The all-Euro contest in New Zealand's capital was settled by two Spanish strikes off the inside of the post.

For the opening hour, Spain played the Netherlands off the park, including an opening-half shot count of 11-0: the first time in World Cup history the Dutch contested an entire 45 minutes without taking a shot.

Spain rattled off the chances from the fifth minute, when Esther Gonzalez played a one-two with Jenni Hermoso before dinking an effort across goal.
READ MORE

The stories behind Australia's Women's World Cup heroes

Alba Redondo hit the post twice after receiving Hermoso's flighted pass; first heading onto the frame, and striking the woodwork again after sticking out a boot at the rebound while on the ground.

Spain had an effort chalked off when Redondo met a cross poorly, inadvertently volleying to Gonzalez who tapped in from an offside position.

The Spaniards picked up where they left off after the break, with Gonzalez curling centimetres wide within 30 seconds of the restart.

Then came the sliding-doors moments of two second-half penalties - one withdrawn and one given.
READ MORE

Women's football is finally having its time in the sun. Can we keep up the World Cup momentum?

When substitute Lynn Wilms played Beerensteyn through and the Dutch forward collapsed under pressure from Irene Paredes, referee Stéphanie Frappert awarded a Dutch spot kick.

Beerensteyn - who said prior to the match she was pleased to see the United States out of the tournament - fumed when the award was overturned after a lengthy VAR review.

Central defender Van de Gragt's involvement in the two regular-time goals was all the more dramatic given she had signalled her intent to retire at the tournament's end.

She displayed all the skills of a seasoned striker when she scored her 91st-minute leveller with a bullet-like shot.

In extra time, Beerensteyn was again at the forefront, missing the target after a mazy run in the 105th minute and from a close-range header in the 110th.

Less than a minute later, 19-year-old substitute Paralluelo - a former sprinter - provided the decisive act, showing composure beyond her years to slot the ball home.
Share
3 min read
Published 11 August 2023 2:31pm
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

Jane Costello wears a white shirt, accessorised with a black necklace and earrings.

HIV cases are rising among straight people. Advocates say a new strategy is needed

HIV

An older woman wearing a face mask walking through the street.

A new COVID-19 subvariant has arrived. Here's what we know about Eris

Coronavirus Pandemic

Two sun bears standing in an enclosure at Hangzhou Zoo.

Bears or humans in disguise? These experts have the answer

Bears

Silhouettes of people waiting at an airport with planes outside.

Why millions of Australians are cancelling or postponing their holidays

Cost of Living

A woman asleep in bed.

Are you getting enough sleep? Here's how much is recommended for your age

Health

Five women wearing Australian football outfits

These footballers made history in 1975. This weekend, they came out of retirement

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Women footballers wearing yellow jerseys, green shorts and yellow socks celebrate a goal.

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is about to kick off. Here's how to watch it

FIFA World Cup

A female football player at a press conference

Women's World Cup: Sweden's goalkeeper irritated by 'disrespectful' question

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup