Stepdad of boy critically injured in helicopter crash says son remains 'major concern'

Key Points Four people were killed after two Sea World Helicopters hit each other in mid-air on Monday afternoon.

A nine-year-old boy is in an induced coma and remains a "major concern", his stepfather says.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is probing the fatal collision, and in particular what was happening inside the two cockpits at the point of impact.

The stepfather of a boy critically injured alongside his mother when two helicopters collided during a Gold Coast joy flight says the nine-year-old is in an induced coma and remains a major concern.





Neil de Silva watched helplessly following the mid-air collision on Monday afternoon as wife Winnie, 33, and stepson Leon, nine, were on board.





Leon has brain trauma, while Ms De Silva suffered two broken legs, a damaged left knee, a broken right shoulder and a broken collarbone in the crash.





While Winnie has regained consciousness, Mr de Silva says Leon remains a concern.





"Leon's the worst of the moment. He's in an induced coma because of head trauma and trauma injuries to his brain," Mr de Silva told Nine News on Wednesday.



"Winnie is slightly improving ... but our major concern is Leon, and when they wake him up ... that he's okay."





An online fundraiser he set up to help pay for his wife and stepson's treatment and his Gold Coast accommodation while they recovered had raised more than $30,000 by Wednesday afternoon.





"It's tragic for Winnie and Leon, but they survived ... my heart goes out to the ones that didn't," Mr de Silva said.





Four people were killed in the accident between the two Sea World Helicopters: pilot Ash Jenkinson, 40, British nationals Ron and Diane Hughes, 65 and 57, and Sydney mum Vanessa Tadros, also known as Vanessa Geagea, 36.





Ms Tadros's husband Simon has asked for prayers for his son, who is fighting for his life after the collision.



Vanessa Tadros, 36, died after two Gold Coast Sea World Helicopters aircraft hit each other in mid-air on Monday afternoon. Source: Facebook "I do ask that if everyone can please say a prayer for Nicky, so he can wake up and make a good recovery,"Mr Tadros posted on social media on Tuesday night.





"He is in an induced coma on a life support machine to help him (breathe). He is in a very serious and critical state. I'm asking for all your prayers to bring my little man back to me."





One of the helicopters, which was carrying six people including the four who died, lost its main rotor blades and crashed heavily onto a sandbar.





The 52-year-old pilot of the second helicopter, Michael James, and four of his five passengers suffered shrapnel wounds when the cockpit was struck by the main rotor of the other aircraft.



A collision between two helicopters on Gold Coast killed four people and injured 13 others. Source: AAP / DAVE HUNT Three of the six people from the second helicopter, including the pilot, are still in hospital, a Queensland Health spokesperson confirmed.





That second helicopter's passengers included a West Australian woman and two New Zealand couples in their 40s who were travelling together.





The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) is investigating the crash, and in particular what was happening inside the two cockpits at the point of impact.





ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said Mr Jenkinson's aircraft had taken off and was in the air for less than 20 seconds before its main rotor blades hit the cockpit of the second helicopter, which was coming in to land.





"Now, exactly whether that was the very first point of impact we're yet to determine," he told reporters on Tuesday.





"But that in itself has led to the main rotor and the gearbox separating from the main (Mr Jenkinson's) helicopter, which then had no lift, and has fallen heavily to the ground."



