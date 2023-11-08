Supermarkets have been called out for stalling on reducing plastic. One is slightly better

Key Points Supermarkets have been accused of stalling on reducing plastic use, a new report claims.

Aldi was making the most progress, the authors said.

Supermarkets have shown a lack of urgency and transparency in their efforts to reduce the amount of plastic they use, which has dire environmental consequences, a new report says.





A major problem at Australian retailers is that fresh produce individually wrapped in plastic is sold cheaper than in bulk.





The best performer was Aldi, which achieved a 20 per cent reduction score.





Coles finished second with 15 per cent, followed by the biggest chain, Woolworths, on 10 per cent. Metcash, the parent company of IGA and Foodland stores, which are independently owned, only scored 3 per cent.



The percentage scores were calculated by analysing plastic reduction, recycling and reusables. Transparency, as well as policy, planning and governance were also factored in.





The low scores show supermarkets have far to go to reduce the amount of plastic they use, according to environmental organisations Australian Marine Conservation Society (AMCS) and the Boomerang Alliance, who co-authored the report.





Even the supermarkets that had reduced plastic use had mostly done it through reducing the overall weight of packaging, known as ‘lightweighting’, rather than removing plastic packaging from products.



Most supermarkets were hesitant to publicly release data on their packaging footprint, the report said.





Three of the chains scored 10 per cent or less in transparency though Aldi was an outlier with 33 per cent.





The Unwrapped plastics audit report used data provided by supermarkets, public reports and volunteer shopper surveys to analyse their 2022 performance in the five categories.





Australia has a target to recover 70 per cent of plastic packaging by 2025, but recovery rates have stagnated at just 18 per cent, a situation likely made worse by the collapse of REDCycle plastics recycling .



Supermarkets were unable to show evidence of significant progress in resource recovery and increasing the use of recycled plastic content, the authors said.





Aldi submitted the most evidence of progress in replacing problematic plastic, using recycled cardboard in some appliances, and flexible polyvinyl chloride (PVC) with fabric offcuts destined for waste on some homewares.



"Concerningly, our in-store surveys showed that plastic-wrapped produce is frequently being sold cheaper than loose produce, providing a perverse encouragement for shoppers to use even more plastic. It’s madness,” Boomerang Alliance director Jeff Angel said.





"The findings also show that reuse and refill systems are a huge missed opportunity. Australians have shown an incredible willingness to embrace reusable bags, cups and bottles, and supermarkets can help them go further.





The audit identified actions supermarkets can take, including: ensuring loose fresh produce is cost-competitive with plastic-wrapped produce, and eliminating plastic fruit stickers, produce bags and pre-packaged straws and cutlery.





An estimated 11 million tonnes of plastic waste enters our oceans every year , and that figure is expected to triple by 2040 at current trajectories.



