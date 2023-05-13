Europe

The 2023 Eurovision winner has been crowned. Here's how the dramatic final played out

Sweden's Loreen has won Eurovision for a second time while Australia's Voyager came in ninth.

A woman in costume kneeling on stage.

Sweden's Loreen performs Tattoo in the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest final. Source: AAP / Aaron Chown/PA/Alamy

Key Points
  • Sweden's Loreen is the first woman to win the competition twice.
  • Finland looked to be winning until Sweden's fan votes were announced.
  • Australia's Voyager placed ninth.
Sweden's Loreen has won the Eurovision Song Contest for the second time with an emotional performance of her song Tattoo.

Finland's Käärijä looked to be storming to an upset victory with their song Cha Cha, but fans ultimately voted for Sweden to win with 583 points to Finland's 526.

Loreen is the first woman to win the competition twice, after clinching victory in 2012 with a performance of her song Euphoria.

She beat 25 other acts in the final competition which is being held in Liverpool on behalf of last year's winners Ukraine.
Eurovision 2023 Finland
Finland's Käärijä performs in the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest. Source: AAP / Aaron Chown/PA/Alamy
Australian band Voyager
placed ninth, while Australian-born Andrew Lambrou came in twelfth, representing Cyprus with his song Break a Broken Heart.

Voyager's song Promise won over fans from the 37 countries competing at this year's 67th Eurovision Song Contest.

Australian fans either woke up early or stayed up all night to watch the broadcast on SBS which kicked off at 5am AEST on Sunday.
Australia's Eurovision results.
Australia's Eurovision results over the years have been strong but have not amounted to a winner.
Voyager lead singer Danny Estrin attracted attention ahead of the contest due to
his surprising double life.


While he's a rock star by night, his day job is a partner at law firm Estrin Saul, arguing in front of judges and helping migrants with visa issues.
READ MORE

Australia's Eurovision entrant is also an immigration lawyer

Third-placed Israel was well behind the leaders on 362 points, while Italy placed fourth with 350 points and Norway came in fifth with 268 points.

Germany's glam metal rockers Lord of the Lost placed last with 18 points just behind hosts UK, whose entrant Mae Muller received 24 points.
Eurovision 2023 Voyager
Australia's Voyager performing in the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, where they placed ninth. Source: AAP / Aaron Chown/PA/Alamy
The show opened with a performance by last year's winners,
Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra
and ended with a medley from former Eurovision stars offering solidarity to war-torn Ukraine.

In a post on Instagram, Ukrainian act Tvorchi claimed that their hometown of Ternopil was bombed by Russian forces while they were performing.

"This is a message for all cities of Ukraine that are shelled every day. Kharkiv, Dnipro, Khmelnytsky, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Uman, Sumy, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Kherson and all others," the group wrote.

"Europe, unite against evil for the sake of peace!"
The broadcast also featured a surprise cameo by Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Loreen used impressive staging and sang from an illuminated enclosed space on the stage.

Her win means she equals the record held by Irish singer Johnny Logan, who triumphed at the contest in both 1980 and 1987.

Loreen's win is Sweden's seventh and means Sweden will host Eurovision 2024, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Abba's 1974 win with Waterloo.

Watch the Eurovision Song Contest LIVE and in prime time from 10 – 14 May on SBS and
SBS On Demand
.
3 min read
Published 14 May 2023 9:06am
Updated 3h ago 10:07am
By Madeleine Wedesweiler
Source: SBS News
