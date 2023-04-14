Australia

Sydney man charged with allegedly selling information to 'Ken and Evelyn' foreign spy ring

A 55-year-old Australian national has been charged with foreign interference after allegedly compiling sensitive reports for foreign intelligence agents.

A blurred image of three people walking toward a car with their backs to the camera.

A man has been charged with foreign interference after sensitive reports were allegedly compiled and sold. Source: AAP / Supplied

Key Points
  • The AFP alleges two foreign intelligence officers contacted the man.
  • They allegedly offered to pay him in exchange for national security information.
  • The 55-year-old was arrested at a home in Bondi.
An Australian man who allegedly compiled reports for members of a foreign intelligence service has been arrested and charged.

The 55-year-old was arrested on Friday at a home in Bondi in Sydney's east.

The man operates a business overseas where he usually lives and only recently returned to Australia, the Australian Federal Police said.

The AFP alleged an individual who purported to be from a think tank approached him over social media and organised for him to meet with representatives.
READ MORE

Police unveil campaign amid fears foreign powers are spying on Australian migrant communities

He is alleged to have met with two individuals known as "Ken" and "Evelyn" on a number of occasions, who actually work for a foreign intelligence service and were collecting intelligence.

The AFP said the pair offered the 55-year-old money to obtain information on Australian defence, economic and national security arrangements, in addition to matters relating to other countries.

He allegedly compiled a number of reports and was paid for doing so.

The man has been charged with one count of reckless foreign interference and will face Parramatta Local Court on Saturday.

If found guilty he faces a maximum penalty of 15 years behind bars.

The AFP believe "Ken" and "Evelyn" may have also approached other Australian citizens or residents and is urging them to come forward.
READ MORE

Former Australian soldier charged with Afghanistan war crimes offence

Assistant Commissioner Krissy Barrett thanked individuals who provide information to the national security hotline.

"We know making those calls can be daunting, but I assure you that we never take for granted the support we receive from the public," Ms Barrett said in a statement released on Friday.

The assistant commissioner added that she wanted to underscore the force targets criminality, not countries or ethnicities.

"Espionage and foreign interference pose a serious threat to Australia's sovereignty, security and integrity of our national institutions," she said.

The Australian national is the second person charged by the Counter Foreign Interference Taskforce since new laws came into effect in 2018.
Share
2 min read
Published 15 April 2023 8:07am
Source: AAP, SBS

Recommended for you

A woman holding the right side of her stomach.

Angie was 18 when she first noticed these symptoms. It took 18 years to get a diagnosis

Illness

A man and two girls pose on a street at night.

Why more than a million people are flocking to this one Sydney suburb

Life

A man who is seated. A Russian flag is behind him.

Vladimir Putin was furious over Ukraine's NATO hopes. But on Finland's, it's a different story

World

A woman walking in front of a grey house with a dark grey fence.

Routine rental inspections aren't about making your bed. Here's what you need to know

Life

An artists impression of a mirrored mega-structure set in a Saudi Arabian landscape.

A 'revolution that puts humans first' or a death sentence? Why Saudi Arabia's 'smart city' is under fire

World

ANTI TRANSPHOBIA RALLY MELBOURNE

Nazi salutes performed on steps of Victorian parliament as protesters clash over trans rights

Australia

SARAH HENDERSON SENATE STATEMENT

'Most disgraceful thing': Senator bursts into tears during debate on Nazi symbols

Politics

A digital graphic that includes a Centrelink sign and a photo of a woman.

Melissa is 'battling malnutrition' while on JobSeeker. Payments are increasing, but is it enough?

Welfare