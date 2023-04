Sydney man charged with allegedly selling information to 'Ken and Evelyn' foreign spy ring

Key Points The AFP alleges two foreign intelligence officers contacted the man.

They allegedly offered to pay him in exchange for national security information.

The 55-year-old was arrested at a home in Bondi.

An Australian man who allegedly compiled reports for members of a foreign intelligence service has been arrested and charged.





The 55-year-old was arrested on Friday at a home in Bondi in Sydney's east.





The man operates a business overseas where he usually lives and only recently returned to Australia, the Australian Federal Police said.





The AFP alleged an individual who purported to be from a think tank approached him over social media and organised for him to meet with representatives.



He is alleged to have met with two individuals known as "Ken" and "Evelyn" on a number of occasions, who actually work for a foreign intelligence service and were collecting intelligence.





The AFP said the pair offered the 55-year-old money to obtain information on Australian defence, economic and national security arrangements, in addition to matters relating to other countries.





He allegedly compiled a number of reports and was paid for doing so.





The man has been charged with one count of reckless foreign interference and will face Parramatta Local Court on Saturday.





If found guilty he faces a maximum penalty of 15 years behind bars.





The AFP believe "Ken" and "Evelyn" may have also approached other Australian citizens or residents and is urging them to come forward.



Assistant Commissioner Krissy Barrett thanked individuals who provide information to the national security hotline.





"We know making those calls can be daunting, but I assure you that we never take for granted the support we receive from the public," Ms Barrett said in a statement released on Friday.





The assistant commissioner added that she wanted to underscore the force targets criminality, not countries or ethnicities.





"Espionage and foreign interference pose a serious threat to Australia's sovereignty, security and integrity of our national institutions," she said.