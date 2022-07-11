Temporary migration not the answer to Australia's skills shortages, Anthony Albanese says

Anthony Albanese has addressed the issues of migration and visa backlogs in relation to skills shortages, saying Australia needs to create better pathways for workers to have a permanent presence in the country.





The Labor government had inherited a "massive" backlog in visas, the prime minister told reporters on Monday.





"It is absurd at a time of skills shortages, there have people who have been waiting for such a long period of time," he said.





"We do have some short-term skills shortages that will always need to be filled by temporary migration".





Mr Albanese said temporary migration would continue to play a role, but also indicated the possibility of more long-term or permanent options.



"One of the things that we can consider, that I've spoken about, is — how is (it) that for some particular professions, that have been short of supply for such a long period of time, we continue to rely on temporary migration rather than more permanent forms?"





He said allowing more permanent forms would make a "significant difference".





"We have a global labour market, we need to acknowledge that," he said.





"And we need to make sure that we have better pathways as well to a permanent presence in Australia for people to give us the skills that they need."





The comments came during a press conference announcing a jobs and skill summit to be held at Parliament House in September.



The prime minister said the government intends to bring together



businesses, unions, civil society groups and other levels of government.





"During COVID, of course, we faced a once-in-a-generation challenge," he told reporters.





"But it opens up as well a once-in-a-generation opportunity for how we grow back stronger from the COVID pandemic."





Mr Albanese said Treasury would also develop a White Paper on the issue.





Treasurer Jim Chalmers said while the economic challenges were "thick on the ground", so too were the opportunities and possibilities.



"The government changed hands at a time of high and rising inflation, falling real wage, labour shortage and all of the challenges that come with that," he said.





"And so, we owe it to the Australian people to try and find ... that common ground so that we can reach the common objectives together."





The treasurer said the summit would be lead by himself and the prime minister, with individual ministers asked to lead particular work streams.





The summit will be held in Canberra on September 1 and 2, with invitations to be sent out in August.



Australia won't respond to Beijing demands, PM says

Australia will look to cooperate with China, but won't respond to a list of demands from Beijing to rebuild the relationship between the countries, Mr Albanese said.





Following talks between Foreign Minister Penny Wong and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi , China outlined four ways ties could be restored.





After blaming the previous Coalition government for a breakdown in relations between the two countries, Mr Wang said Australia would need to treat China as a partner rather than a rival, as well as reject "manipulation by a third party" - a veiled reference to the United States.





The prime minister said despite the demands listed by China, the government would stand up for national interests.





"Australia doesn't respond to demands, we respond to our own national interest," he told reporters in Canberra on Monday.



Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong speaks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali on 8 July 2022. Source: AAP / Johannes P. Christo "I'm not in a position to listen to what the Chinese media says, I'll listen to what Penny Wong says about the meeting."





Other demands from China included that the two countries look for common ground, while also building public support.





China's foreign minister said he hoped Australia could "seize the opportunity" and come to a "correct understanding of China".





"The root cause of the difficulties in Chinese and Australian relations in recent years lies in the insistence of previous Australian governments to treat China as an 'opponent' and even a 'threat'," Mr Wang said.





The talks between Senator Wong and Mr Wang were the first discussions between foreign ministers of the two countries in three years, following a diplomatic freeze.



Since that time, China has placed trade sanctions on many Australian goods such as barley, beef and wine.





Mr Albanese said the federal government had a consistent view on China, despite the change of government at the last election.





"(The meeting) was just a step forward, Australia has not changed our position on any issues. We'll continue to be constructive," he said.





"I want to build good relations with all countries, but we will stand up for Australia's interests when we must."





Pacific Minister Pat Conroy said the federal government was still seeking to push China on key items in the national interests in the wake of diplomatic talks resuming.



Pacific Minister Pat Conroy. Source: AAP / GEORGE FRAGOPOULOS/AAPIMAGE "There are significant issues that we need to resolve such as the trade blockage, such as the detention of several Australian citizens and we're working hard on that," he told ABC Radio on Monday.





"But this is a process that will take a long time, and we're committed to that dialogue, but our national interest has not changed."





Nationals leader David Littleproud defended the handling of the relationship with China by the previous government.





He said the talk from China and list of demands following the meeting was "propaganda".





"We're happy to have dialogue, but it's not giving demands, that's not how you throw your weight around the international community," he told Sky News.



